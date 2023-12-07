How to Farm Vines in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite transforms the world’s most famous battle royal game into a full-on sandbox survival experience, right down to having many craftable materials that will help you stay alive. Many of Lego Fortnite’s most essential builds rely on one crucial ingredient: vines.

Vines, alongside granite and wood, are what you’ll need to cobble together to your starting builds in LEgo Fortnite, but unlike the other members of the-game-crafting trifecta, it’s not clear where you need to go to find vines. Here’s how to farm (and use) vines in Lego Fortnite.

How to Find Vines in Lego Fortnite

You can find vines when you begin your adventure in Lego Fortnite. After you’ve taken the time to craft a pickaxe or another weapon, head to the nearest patch of bushes and start chopping away. Bushes are one of the most common plants in Lego Fortnite, so it shouldn’t take too long to find a few. Once they’ve been destroyed, bushes will drop either vines or wood, but I’ve noticed they tend to produce vines more often than wood.

How To Use Vines in Lego Fortnite

As I mentioned before, vines are one of the most essential crafting materials you’ll come across in the early hours of your Lego Fortnite game. While I’m still figuring out what materials you need to build every build, the recipe for Torches is one of the most important ones that ask for vines. The world of Lego Fortnite becomes dangerous at night, and torches are a great way to keep the enemies lurking in the darkness at bay.

Most of the vines you harvest will probably be used to craft torches, but vines can also be used as bait for Rollers, crab-like enemies that spawn in open, grassy plains and caves. Rollers are usually highly hostile but can be lulled into a somewhat docile state if you drop vines on the ground near them. By defeating Rollers, you can collect shells, which you can use to upgrade your Crafting Table and unlock better builds.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023