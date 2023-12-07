What Are the Sparkly Butterflies in LEGO Fortnite?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

LEGO Fortnite is an interesting twist on the survival game genre, offering superb visuals thanks to the Unreal Engine combined with LEGO’s signature creative appeal. But you might notice the tantalizing sparkling butterflies in LEGO Fortnite, and wonder what they do.

What to Do if You See Rainbow Fairies or Sparkling Butterflies in LEGO Fortnite

These sparkling butterflies generate a slight noise when nearby and give off a brilliant rainbow glow in LEGO Fortnite, so follow them to find uncommon or rarer loot! There’s no need to shoot them like they’re a crystal gecko or another treasure-oriented creature mechanic that’s in so many popular games lately.

Once you follow it far enough, it will drop loot for you to gather, so never pass up a chance to track one down! Just be careful where it leads you. These butterflies can often spawn outside your home when you use the ‘rest’ function, so stay alert!

What Can You Loot From Sparkly Butterflies in LEGO Fortnite?

I’ve found random loot including seeds, snow berries, and various rare items well worth the small detour. Occasionally, these sparkly butterflies will even lead you to a LEGO Loot Llama! These are the one exception, as you must destroy them to get their contents. Through these, I’ve found fantastic drops including Slap Juice, Pizza, Slapberry Seeds, and more!

Regardless of whether you trust a sentient Piñata to keep your pizza fresh, these can spice up your survival runs whether playing solo or with others. The only downside is that you might have to make multiple trips, as the loot can be quite varied and clutter your inventory.

It’s certainly a less risky adventure than hunting for caves when starting, and the benefits are often items you won’t be able to craft for a while in the game.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023