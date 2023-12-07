Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Caves are a fascinating location in Fortnite’s newest LEGO collaboration, but it leads players to wonder where they can be found. Here’s how to find and enter a Cave in LEGO Fortnite, whether you’re exploring or completing quests!

Where to Find and Enter a Cave in LEGO Fortnite

Caves can spawn randomly depending on your world in LEGO Fortnite, but I found one cave in the woods, marked by a mountain icon with a doorway on your map. So check the light and dark green areas of your map, as my colleague Noah Nelson has found one atop a hill in the grassland biome in addition to the one I spotted in the forest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you reach the cave, you’ll spot a rocky formation with an entrance. You have to walk up to it and press the ‘X’ or ‘Square’ or ‘Y’ button to enter, transporting you to a new area for you to explore! This will fulfill one of the earliest quests in the game, and give you access to new materials!

What is Found in Caves in LEGO Fortnite?

Among various interesting goodies, you’ll find Knotroot, the first resource you’ll likely be looking for inside caves. This is a sturdier wood resource that’s required to level up your village, putting you on the path to hosting more neighbors and producing more items. The nice thing about tracking these down is you’ll be able to keep that spot on your map and return to it if you’re already packed with loot.

Be careful, as searching for Caves in early playthroughs may lead you to unexpected danger including hostile mobs, and at nightfall, it can get tricky to find shelter or make it back. Bring supplies, and put any valuables you don’t want to lose in a chest next to your bed. Finally, avoid cold territory until you’re geared up to prevent Cold or Freezing damage, as the last thing you want while hunting for Caves is to kick the bucket and be unable to survive a trip to retrieve your gear!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023