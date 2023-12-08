How to Make a Chest to Store Items in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If your backpack is overflowing with items and there are still more on the ground to be collected, don’t worry, we’ve all been there while playing LEGO Fortnite. This is a sign that it’s time to craft a chest to store your items.

If you’re a hoarder and you need to find a way to keep gathering materials, we’ve got you covered. This guide will walk you through the entire process that will help you make chests, keep your items, and gather even more stuff!

How to Craft Chests in LEGO Fortnite

To store items when your inventory is full, you need to craft chests using a Lumber Mill. However, you can’t just make one. You must first make sure that you have built a Campfire and have collected the needed items to craft and build it. To build a Lumber Mill, you need 8 Wood and 15 Granite.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Get NPCs to Farm Resources in LEGO Fortnite

To collect wood, find thin trees and punch them until they break. You can collect smaller rocks if you don’t have a tool to break bigger ones. It might take a while, but you can do it. Once you have collected enough Granite and Wood, open the build menu, go to the first tab labeled ‘Utility,’ and construct a Lumber Mill. With that out of the way, it’s time to make some planks.

To make planks, you must also have wood. Keep collecting wood and then go to the Lumber Mill, select the Plank, and make six of them. That’s the amount you need to make your first chest. Once you have the required items, open the build menu, go to the last tab, the one with furniture, and then select Storage. Now, choose a safe and secure location to build your chest and start storing your items inside it. You can build more than one in case you need it.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023