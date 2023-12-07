Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re enjoying your survival adventure so far in LEGO Fortnite, you might also find that gathering and refining resources is tedious. The good news is that you can get others to do the work for you. Here’s how to get NPCs to farm resources in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Get NPCs to Farm, Harvest, and Refine Resources in LEGO Fortnite

Ask one of the NPCs to join your village, after which you can hit the ‘Let’s talk jobs!’ dialogue option to farm resources in LEGO Fortnite. You’ll need to hit ‘Help the village!’ which gives you options like resource jobs or gathering.

Choose whichever you prefer, so that if you need Wooden Planks and Rods from resource jobs like ‘Refine wood’ or need raw materials like Granite, you’re in the clear without the hassle.

How to Get New Villagers for Farming in LEGO Fortnite

You can recruit an additional villager at Village Levels 1, 3, 5, 8, and 10 in LEGO Fortnite, as long as you have a bed free under shelter in your settlement. Then you can speak with the villagers and ask them to move in! If they refuse, saying it’s ‘too crowded’ you likely have filled all of your unlocked slots, and will either need to reach a higher level or hope for a future update adding more capacity later on.

Why Are Resource Jobs Not Showing Up for Villagers?

The most common reason for this is because you’re trying to ask your current follower to harvest resources. If this is the case, you must dismiss them as a follower (don’t worry, they go back to your village) and then you can give them a farming job from there. Sometimes this is a better fit if you find it’s tough keeping up with their gear after they break theirs.

