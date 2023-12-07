How to Get Village Rating Level 4 in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Village Rating system is a neat way to reward players for finding and crafting supplies in Fortnite’s LEGO survival collaboration mode. For those wanting to get new villagers to stay with them and unlock new goodies, here’s how to get a Village Rating of 4 in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Level Up Your Village to 4 in LEGO Fortnite

To upgrade your Village Level you will need ingredients including one found in Caves randomly found across the map in LEGO Fortnite, part of the following requirements:

Increase your Village Rating

Knotroot x10

Plank x15

Granite x25

Knotroot is found specifically in Caves, but the rest of the upgraded ingredients are a breeze. You can make Planks once you have a Lumber Mill utility station, and granite is the most common rock resource you’ll find early in the game. If you want to know how to raise your Village Rating, read on!

How to Level Up Your Village Rating in LEGO Fortnite

When checking your Village Square, look at the meter above. This is your Village Rating, a different scale than the levels in LEGO Fortnite. This will rise as you add more things like crafting utility stations, housing, walls, and furniture to your village. Running out of supplies and ideas, I managed to get my Village Rating to 4 by finally just adding another grill when I couldn’t craft anything else.

Open the Village Hub menu, and if you hit ‘RB’ or ‘R1’ or ‘R’ you’ll see whether you can upgrade your village. If you have all the resources such as those listed above, you’re in the clear!

