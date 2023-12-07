How to Create and Play in a Sandbox World in LEGO Fortnite

Build with unlimited resources in LEGO Fortnite's Sandbox mode.

December 7th, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
Image: Epic Games

Sandbox worlds in LEGO Fortnite are every master builder’s dream, with infinite resources and access to every schematic in the game. Creating a Sandbox world is also the objective of the “Try LEGO Fortnite!” quests, which all reward a free level-up.

Whether you’re looking to dive straight into building or earn an easy level-up, this guide explains how to create and play in a Sandbox world in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Create a Sandbox World in LEGO Fortnite

  • LEGO-Fortnite-Select
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Select-World-LEGO-Fortnite
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Create-New-World-LEGO-Fortnite
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Sandbox-Select-LEGO-Fortnite
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To create and play in a Sandbox world in LEGO Fortnite, follow these steps:

  • Open Fortnite and select LEGO Fortnite in the By Epic section of the Play menu
  • Press Up on the D-Pad
    • or click Select World if you’re on a PC
  • Select Create New World and choose a New World Slot
  • Change the Game Mode from Survival to Sandbox
  • Select Start and jump in!

You can save up to ten worlds in LEGO Fortnite, so don’t worry about overriding your current progress. The “Create and Play in a Sandbox World” quest will complete as soon as you load into your new Sandbox world.

What is a LEGO Fortnite Sandbox World?

Sandbox worlds in LEGO Fortnite are remarkably similar to Minecraft’s Creative mode. In Sandbox worlds, you have access to every crafting schematic, unlimited resources and items, and the ability to fly by double-tapping the jump button.

LEGO-Fortnite-Sandbox-World
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like Survival, you can choose between pre-sets or designing your own builds from scratch using individual LEGO bricks and assets. Anyone who knows me would tell you not to let me loose in a LEGO store, so my wallet is personally thanking both LEGO and Epic for this feature. It’s far cheaper than buying individual bricks, let me tell you.

You can even assign friends as Key Holders, allowing them to build in your world while offline. Something Minecraft is severely lacking if you don’t want to go through the hassle (and cost) of running a Server.

Can You Switch Sandbox Worlds to Creative Worlds?

We know what you were thinking, but you can’t build a base in Sandbox and then cheekily switch over to Survival. Once a world mode has been selected in LEGO Fortnite, it can’t be changed. Choose carefully!

This guide was written while playing LEGO Fortnite on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023

