You’ve made it through you’ve first few nights and even recruited a villager to follow you in the latest Fortnite mode. Life’s pretty good, and you’re out gathering resources, but you notice they’re brandishing a pickaxe. You might be worrying and wondering, do villager tools break in LEGO Fortnite?

Can Villager Tools Break in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, villager tools will break just like yours in LEGO Fortnite. A small bubble will appear next to them with a broken tool symbol like the pickaxe and a red exclamation mark. The only reason it happens less commonly than it does for your equipment is that villagers use tools at a slower pace, meaning fewer swings against a given target.

While this can be frustrating, it adds a dynamic of team management to your survival playthroughs, and you’ll want to keep track of your villager’s equipment. If it’s been a while, consider crafting a secondary tool of your choice in case they need one.

Can You Give Villagers New Tools in LEGO Fortnite?

You can give villagers new tools by going up to them, hitting ‘X’ or ‘Square’ or ‘Y’ to speak to them, and selecting the ‘Take this!’ dialogue option. Doing so will prompt you to give an item of its corresponding type from your inventory. This includes basic tools like:

Pickaxe

Forest Axe

Shortsword

Doing this carefully can benefit you and allow them to help you more efficiently in gathering and combat. They can even carry multiple items. But if their gear ever breaks, they’ll fight like a true champ when you need to be defended from mobs like skeletons that emerge at night. Giving your villager tools will help such as in finding helpful resources like shells from rollers in LEGO Fortnite, so always be mindful of that when making new gear!

