How to Stay Warm in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In LEGO Fortnite, the cold can be lethal. So, to survive the night, it’s crucial to stay warm. If you’re having trouble doing that, we’ve got you covered.

There are a few different things that players can do to stay warm in LEGO Fortnite. You need to take into account the weather and time of day, and build structures to withstand these challenges. Here’s how to do it.

How to Get Warm and Survive the Cold in LEGO Fortnite

There are three main things that you can do to stay warm:

Stay near a campfire

Keep a torch in your hand

Stay inside a proper building with a Roof

As you can see, these tasks are not difficult to accomplish. Campfires are one of the first things you will have to create, and it might be a good idea to have more than one. While campfires can keep you warm, they may not always be sufficient, which is why you’ll need a torch. This is an item that you will need to craft, and it won’t take long for you to be able to do it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Farm Wolf Claws in LEGO Fortnite

If it’s really cold, you might have to combine all those things to make sure that your character stays warm. With a roof over your head, a torch in your hand, and a campfire nearby, it’s likely that you won’t succumb to the cold. Now, if you want to know how to make a campfire, a shack, or a torch, here’s how:

Shack: Open your build menu and check your second tab, the one named builds, to select a shack and build it. A simple shack requires 8 wood.

Open your build menu and check your second tab, the one named builds, to select a shack and build it. A simple shack requires 8 wood. Campfire: A campfire is a Village Structure that you can find under the first tab: Utility.

A campfire is a Village Structure that you can find under the first tab: Utility. Torch: You need a crafting bench to make a torch. It requires 3 Wood and 5 Vine.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023