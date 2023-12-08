How to Get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite

Image Credit: LEGO Fortnite

To survive effectively in Lego Fortnite, you must constantly upgrade your gear and base of operations. And, of course, to successfully do this, you need to make sure you are exploring every nook and cranny of this dangerous world and collecting valuable resources.

One of these resources that you will need in your inventory is Knotroot. But if you are having a hard time looking for it, this article will tell you how you can acquire Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite.

Where Can You Find Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite?

Knotroot can be found inside giant caves that spawn randomly all over the game’s world. There is no exact location where you can find clusters of these caves, so make sure you keep an eye out for your surroundings. The caves will look like giant rocky formations, and you can easily enter them. Furthermore, whenever you are near a cave, you will be able to see a cave marker on your map.

How Can You Mine Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite?

You need to first get your crafting bench to at least level 2 and craft an uncommon Forest Axe. This particular tool requires 3 Bones and 3 Wooden Rods. The former can be easily collected by eliminating skeletons at night.

So, after you have a Forest Axe, find and enter a cave. Inside, you will be able to find various ghastly-looking branches littering the cave walls. Look for the ones that are whiteish and are more curled up and dead-looking. Use your Forest Axe on them and they will drop Knotroot.

Most of the chests you find inside the cave may also contain Knotroot, so remember to constantly open all of them just to make sure you don’t miss out on them. But the white branches will be your major source of Knotroot, so keep chopping them down.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023