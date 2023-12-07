How to Get Wooden Rod in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite is an excellent addition to the long-running, popular Battle Royale game, adding a fresh perspective on the building and crafting mechanics. One essential item you can craft is the Wooden Rod, which the game doesn’t explain clearly how to do so.

If you’re looking to get Wooden Rods, we have you covered. This guide will explain everything you need to know about getting Wooden Rods in Lego Fortnite!

Where to Find Wooden Rods in Lego Fortnite

Players can get Wooden Rods by crafting them through the Lumber Mill, one of the most essential tools for building in Lego Fortnite. That said, you can’t go ahead and build the Lumber Mill immediately — there are a few steps you must take first.

First, you must build a Campfire and Crafting Station (the two options in the build menu). The Campfire costs three Wood, while the Crafting Station costs three Wood and five Granite. After you build these two stations, you will unlock the Lumber Mill in your build menu. Building the Lumber Mill costs eight Wood and fifteen Granite.

Once you have built the Lumber Mill, you can now start crafting Wooden Rods. Interact with the Lumber Mill to open the crafting menu, where you will have two options to choose from: Planks or Wooden Rod. For this case, select the Wooden Rod option, import the necessary amount of ingredients (one Wood for each Wooden Rod), and wait for it to process. Although the processing of the Wooden Rod doesn’t take long, remember that you don’t need to wait until it finishes.

What Does the Wooden Rod Do in Lego Fortnite?

The Wooden Rod is a helpful resource in Lego Fortnite as it can be used to create the Shortsword at the Crafting Bench. It costs five Wooden Rods to create the Shortsword, so make sure you collect enough Wood to make the necessary number of Wooden Rods!

That’s all you need to know about getting Wooden Rods in Lego Fortnite. Feel free to check out our other Lego Fortnite guides, such as how to get planks!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023