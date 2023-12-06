Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The best new feature in the latest Fortnite Chapter is the addition of mods, otherwise known as attachments, allowing players to enhance their weaponry further. Some attachments are more fit for specific weapons than others, meaning it’s best to know which is more suitable for your gun.

This guide will help you create the strongest loadout possible as it will explain the best attachments for every weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5.

What Are the Best Attachments for Each Gun in Fortnite?

Seven guns in Fortnite can be modded, with most already equipped with attachments. The rarer your gun is, the more mods it will already have equipped; for example, uncommon will have one, while legendary will have four.

No matter how many attachments your gun has equipped, you can either replace the attachment with different ones or add to it until you have four in total.

Let’s review every gun in Fortnite Chapter 5 and explain which attachments work best.

Best Attachments for Striker AR in Fortnite

The best attachments for the Striker AR are the Holo 13 Optic and Speed Mag. Holo 13 Optic will allow you to zoom in 1.3x for a closer view of your opponent, while the Speed Mag reduces the time it takes to reload. These two combined will enable you to defeat your opponents quicker and from greater distances.

Holo 13 Optic

Speed Mag

Best Attachments for the Hammer Pump Shotgun in Fortnite

The Hammer Pump Shotgun is one of the most used guns in Fortnite Chapter 5, and for good reason. It’s fantastic by default, but adding the Angled Foregrip and Speed Mag can push its boundaries. The Speed Mag will allow you to reload quicker, getting more shots off, while the Angled Foregrip will reduce ADS speed. This will lead to downing your opponents much faster.

Angled Foregrip

Speed Mag

Best Attachments for Reaper Sniper Rifle in Fortnite

The two attachments you want for the Reaper Sniper Rifle are the Angled Foregrip and the 4x Scope. Having the Angled Foregrip equipped will allow you to instantly aim down sights, bypassing the animation of grabbing the sniper from your hip. Add the 4x Scope to aim at opponents from farther across the map, taking them out before even noticing your presence.

Angled Foregrip

4x Scope

Best Attachments for the Nemesis AR in Fortnite

The Holo 13 Optic and the Vertical Foregrip will be your best friends regarding the Nemesis AR. Due to lousy recoil on the Nemesis AR, the Vertical Foregrip will fix this when ADS and help reduce spread for more accurate shots. The Holo 13 Optic is a solid addition, adding a 1.3x scope for easier aim.

Holo 13 Optic

Vertical Foregrip

Best Attachments for the Frenzy Auto Shotgun in Fortnite

Everyone loves a good shotgun in Fortnite, especially if you have mastered firing from the hip. The Frenzy Auto Shotgun can be vastly improved by adding the Laser Underbarrell and Speed Mag. The Laser attachment will improve accuracy when firing from the hip, and the Speed Mag allows you to reload quicker for a faster playstyle. You’ll survive tricky situations when you have these two attachments equipped.

Laser

Speed Mag

Best Attachments for the Thunder Burst SMG in Fortnite

I’ve never been a fan of an SMG in Fortnite. It became one of my favorite guns to use only when they introduced attachments in Chapter 5. The reason is that the Muzzle Break and Vertical Foregrip make it much more manageable. These two attachments focus on reducing recoil, spread, and ADS, making getting kills easier than ever.

Muzzle Break

Vertical Foregrip

Best Attachments for the Ranger Pistol in Fortnite

The best attachments for the Ranger Pistol are, without a doubt, the Suppressor and Speed Mag. These two work because a pistol isn’t usually your primary weapon, but usually, it is a secondary. Having a silent secondary, through a Suppressor, will allow you to save ammo on your primary due to not notifying other opponents in proximity. As for the Speed Mag, reloading quicker can be all you need to survive a one-on-one fight.

Suppressor

Speed Mag

At the time of writing, those are all the weapons players can equip attachments to in Fortnite Chapter 5. Mythic Weapons already come fully equipped with mods and attachments and, unfortunately, can’t be swapped out for others or added on to.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023