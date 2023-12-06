All Mythic Weapon Locations in Fortnite (Chapter 5)

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 has added new Mythic Weapons, the rarest and most challenging weapons to find in the game. Finding a Mythic Weapon during your Battle Royale match can make a significant difference and even lead to a victory.

There are Five Mythic Weapons scattered across the map in Fortnite Chapter 5. This guide will cover how to find all of them.

How to Find All Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5

The five Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 are shown in the grid below along with the location you can find them.

Mythic Weapon Location Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun Snooty Steppes Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun Lavish Lair Valeria’s Hyper SMG Reckless Railways Nisha’s Striker AR Fencing Fields Montague’s Enforcer AR Grand Glacier

All of the Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 require the player to defeat a boss, meaning you must first find the boss’s location. Upon defeating said boss, the Mythic Weapon will drop.

Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun Location

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun can be found by defeating the Peter Griffin boss in Snooty Steppes. Although this Mythic Weapon is a Hammer Pump Shotgun variant, it deals more damage.

Nisha’s Striker AR Location

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find Nisha’s Striker AR after defeating Nisha in Fencing Fields. She wields it as her own weapon, and upon defeat, she will drop it for you to pick it up. Nisha’s Striker AR is a variant of the standard Striker AR but deals more damage.

Valeria’s Hyper SMG Location

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Mythic Weapon, Valeria’s Hyper SMG, can be found after defeating Valeria in the Reckless Railways area. This rare SMG deals high damage and provides an accuracy boost.

Montague’s Enforcer AR Location

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can obtain the Montague’s Enforcer AR in the Grand Glacier area on the eastern side of the map. In this area, you will find a boss named Montague, who will drop the Mythic Weapon upon defeat. It is a stronger variant of the standard Enforcer AR.

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun Location

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Lastly, we have the Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Pump Shotgun, which can be found in the Lavish Lair area. A boss named Oscar can be found here, who will drop the Mythic Weapon once you defeat him. This weapon is a stronger version of the standard Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023