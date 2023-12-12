Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Creating your dream house in LEGO Fortnite is possible thanks to the Unreal Engine, some impressive designs, and the freedom to put your best foot forward. Whether you’re building off a template or from your mind, here are some of the best LEGO Fortnite house designs to build!

The Best House Designs Are What You Make in LEGO Fortnite

Right away, you’ll notice on the build menu a set of building designs for different house styles in LEGO Fortnite, but sometimes it’s best to go off-book. You can create a foundation of your choosing to serve as a basement while building to a 2 (or more) floor house, or a walled-off fortress across the river.

You can build a humble shack if you’re more about adventuring than flashiness, or if you’re like me, you’re fond of a nice brick house.

Player-Built House

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

My house relies on the basic principles of a wood foundation for each floor, with the interior stairs going from the corner into the basement. Sadly, there aren’t many options for shorter stairs, but the result is a larger house overall.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best Lego Fortnite Vehicles to Build First

You can get by surprisingly well with just a touch of wood flooring and tile on the upper interior. And that pleasant roof, along with some windows along the way? Fantastic. While this house will surely be improved upon and upgraded, it’s an important reminder of how easily you can make something impressive on your own.

Palace Tower Preset

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This build blueprint requires Frostpine and creates a multi-tiered majestic Shogun Palace, complete with multiple entrances and a lower dungeon-like area. It takes an impressive 32 stages, but once it all comes together, it’s a fabulous building with excellent built-in visibility featuring windows along its several floors so you can survey your village or the area.

Humble Manor Preset

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This one’s fantastic because all you need is Granite and Wood, something abundant in LEGO Minecraft, making this possibly the best among early-game preset house designs. I know it’s not intentional, but looking at this makes me think of Ye Olde Town of Jerusalem, an over-800-year-old English pub, but it’s a family game, so that’s probably just a coincidence.

Related: How to Find Dry Valley in LEGO Fortnite | Desert Biome Location

Roomy Home Preset

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I was mildly annoyed to find the Roomy Home preset after building my custom house, but in a way, it helped build character as much as it did my first home. However, this one does cost less in terms of resources, including using Knotroot instead of Frostpine.

Jumbo Lodge Preset

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This one is fantastically rustic and made entirely of wood. It’s not for everyone with its heavily brown aesthetic, but with a nice campfire going on outdoors and some farmland, you can feel at home in the woods or along a stream in one of these.

LEGO Fortnite gives you the resources to make the best possible house, nudging you along with the prebuilt designs while giving you the resources to make a dream home. But as it’s a sandbox game, it’s limited largely only by your imagination, and possibly resources.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023