Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Building either to survive or to play around in LEGO Fortnite is an opportunity for pure bliss. But in the procedurally generated expanses, you’ll want to know the basics and the interesting mechanics you can exploit to get around. Here are the best LEGO Fortnite vehicles to build first!

Top 5 Best LEGO Fortnite Vehicles to Build First for Starters

Less is more as you pick up the finer points about LEGO Fortnite vehicles and which ones you should build first. There are no firm principles or expectations of what you can or can’t build while playing, either. There’s no shame in taking advantage of even the most dubious ‘vehicles’ if you want to get around quickly and don’t have a ton of resources.

Related: How to Build Vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

The Car

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A global classic, this is the first image that pops into your mind while playing LEGO Fortnite. While the steering mechanics are awkward at best, you can make a car that goes forward simply with a Dynamic Foundation, Wheels, some Thrusters, and an Activation Switch.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have a path forward and you’d like to save time, even the most basic builds will work to cover huge distances until you’re ready to tackle bigger projects.

The “Buggy”

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This concept was hilariously pointed out by @BuilderDriz on Twitter. All you need for this is a Dynamic Foundation, a Large Wheel placed directly on the middle of the flat surface, all steered and powered by you walking into it while carrying a Wooden Crate. It oddly scoots across the ground and uses the least amount of resources in this list, and you can make one pretty soon after discovering Flexwood in Survival.

Why name it the “Buggy?” It’s pretty self-explanatory, is it not, with how it’s seemingly propelled by a bug in the game? But please refrain from punching your buddies when you see one of these on the road.

The Boat

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This one’s great because you aren’t as likely to run into trouble with obstacles as for the car, so steering is often an afterthought. Usually, the boat is ideal when needing to cross a stream. Swimming uses up stamina and can cause you to lose health, so this is one of the best vehicles to build first in LEGO Fortnite.

The design is just a car’s Dynamic Foundations, some Thrusters, and an Activation Switch, with optional Wheels if you want to make it amphibious.

The Hovercraft

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Okay this one’s being generous, but it’s for the “Buggy” with 2 Small Balloons added on opposite corners. This achieves buoyancy while glitching across the water, but it also makes for an incredible, durable vehicle you can steer easily as you tear through trees and rocks like paper.

The Balloon Plane

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first vehicle I built was based upon the concept for Thruster-propelled steering highlighted by @haydenleroux on YouTube. It’s tricky and is still no stranger to jank in the game, but it can also give you the coolest, most breathtaking view of the game’s world, and can get you anywhere without opposition.

The Vehicle You Should NOT Build in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While trying to build a simpler Balloon platform, I learned one vehicle that’s not the best choice. That is one Dynamic Foundation with a Large Balloon tied to it. See that speck in the image above? That was the result of me putting it onto the Foundation before getting on.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Built responsibly, who knows what wonders you’ll spot along your travels!

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023