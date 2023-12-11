How to Farm Wood and Granite Fast in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gathering basic materials gets old fast in survival games like LEGO Fortnite, but unfortunately, you’re always going to need a solid stash of wood and granite to build houses and tools. The grind doesn’t have to be so long, though.

Some crafty LEGO Fortnite players have discovered a way to break boulders and trees with just a few hits — no tools required. With this strategy, you’ll be able to clear forests in minutes and walk away with stacks of granite and wood so you can worry about gathering rarer resources like Knotroot or exploring other biomes for upgrade materials.

Farming Wood and Granite in LEGO Fortnite

To gather wood and granite fast in LEGO Fortnite, just build a Shack Wall next to a tree or rock and then break it with your fists. After a few smacks, the wall will shatter and break any nearby trees or rocks. With this strategy, you don’t even need to bring a Forest Axe or a Pickaxe to gather basic materials.

Sadly, this trick doesn’t seem to work with the massive oak trees that break into large logs when you hit them, but medium-sized trees and basically any boulders are fair game. Shack Walls only cost one piece of wood to build and they refund it when you break them, so at least this isn’t a particularly expensive exploit. It still is an exploit, though, so there’s a possibility that the LEGO Fortnite developers could patch this strategy in a future update.

It’s fair game right now, and with how much wood and granite you need to create things like Planks and Wooden Rods for basic tools and weapons, it’s a huge time saver. It just takes a few minutes to collect dozens of each material, and you won’t even have to use any of your newly acquired loot to build new tools or anything, either.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023