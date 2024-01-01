Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Boats aren’t an official part of LEGO Fortnite (yet), but that hasn’t stopped the community from building some incredible boat designs. From colossal pirate ships in Sandbox worlds to fully sailable watercrafts, these are the best boat designs in LEGO Fortnite.

Best Boat Designs in LEGO Fortnite

Steerable Small Boat

YouTube creator SnaXx discovered a clever way to make a small steerable boat in LEGO Fortnite. To build this boat your world, follow their video or continue reading for step-by-step instructions.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 1: Place down a Dynamic Foundation and add a Medieval Railing 01 in the exact positions shown in the screenshot above. While it looks like decoration, this is an essential part of the build that stops it from falling to pieces.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 2: Add a Wood Foundation 02 to the middle of the Dynamic Foundation. Then, build Wood Foundation 06 on both sides.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 3: Add Wood Foundation 02 to the top of the vertical foundations, as shown in the screenshot above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 4: Place Small Thrusters on the side of the Wood Foundation 02s as shown above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 5: Break the vertical Foundations and allow the Wood Foundation 02s to fall below with the Thrusters still attached. If one of these falls out of place, you need to build that part again.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 6: Add two Small Thrusters to the back of the ship. You can also add a flag if you’re feeling fancy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 7: Place Activation Switches on the left and right of the ship’s hull. Place a third near the middle. Your boat is complete!

Push your boat into the water and flick the middle switch to go forward. You can then use the left switch to push the boat right and vice versa. It’s not as smooth as a steering stick would be, but it works!

GingerJay1991’s Pirate Ship

It may not sail, but /u/GingerJay1991’s Pirate Ship build is one of the best practical LEGO Fortnite designs I’ve seen so far. As you can see in the video above, this vessel not only looks gorgeous on the outside but has an exceptionally detailed interior.

Hoisted next to a dock by the sea, GingerJay1991’s ship features fully furnished rooms and intricately decorated walls and adornments. There’s even a literal “poop deck,” so to speak. My favorite feature is the treasure chest storage, and swords hung up on the entrance to the captain’s quarters.

Dare I say, this pirate ship may be better than any official LEGO pirate ship out there. Just don’t tell LEGO I said that. GingerJay said they plan to expand the build with flags next, which I can’t wait to see.

Large Simple Boat

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can’t steer this boat, but it is simple to make and customize. Simply place four Dynamic Foundations into a square, then place a fifth one on top. Add Small Balloons to each corner and then add Large Thrusters to the back. Last but not least, put the Activation Switch in the center.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As long as you have enough balloons to keep it afloat and thrusters to push it, you can make this boat as large as you like. After accidentally shooting myself out of the water, I also figured out this design works on land.

Try adding railings, flags, or other decorations to customize your boat. However, ensure you distribute the weight evenly to avoid any accidental sinking. Not that that’s ever happened to me, of course.

Roninlifts.fn’s Flying Ship

They fly now!? Somehow, TikToker @roninlifts.fn built a steerable flying pirate ship in Sandbox mode. Yes, seriously. You may not be able to make a fully steerable aquatic vehicle, but you can certainly make a flying one.

Roninlifts went above and beyond (literally) when crafting their design, adding details like the training deck, storage area, and captain’s cabin. The way they’ve designed the sails to appear as if the wind is propelling them is also a feature I adore.

Meanwhile, I can barely build myself a house. J.R. Waugh certainly can, though! Make sure to check his article on LEGO Fortnite house designs.

This guide was written while playing LEGO Fortnite on Xbox Series X.

