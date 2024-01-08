How to Build an Airship in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re interested in building an airship in LEGO Fortnite, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will teach you exactly what you need to know to get off the ground and traverse the map through the skies.

Flying is often considered the ultimate mode of traversal in many games, offering both fun and strategic advantages. LEGO Fortnite is no exception. Luckily, once you’ve unlocked all the available toys, the process of building your own airship is quite simple.

Building a Flying Vessel in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first step is to gain access to the toys. Once you have that, place a dynamic foundation on the floor. Then, place a balloon in each corner, add thrusters on the back, and an activation switch on the dynamic foundation tile. Now all you have to do is activate the switch to turn on the thrusters. The balloons will automatically make the dynamic foundation fly upward, so the thrusters are there to push it forward.

Related: How to use Activation Switch in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want more complex designs or a ship that can carry a lot of people, you will need a larger foundation with many tiles and probably larger balloons. Be careful when distributing the balloons around your airship. You have to evenly balance the way they are distributed to compensate for each side of your ship depending on what is placed on it and how its weight is distributed.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For instance, if we decide to build a flying pirate ship in LEGO Fortnite, you will have to consider a lot of things such as the weight of the sails, the cabin, and any statues that are used to decorate your ship when distributing the balloons around it. But the overall process is pretty much the same. Following these steps, you’ll be soaring through the skies of LEGO Fortnite in no time!

- This article was updated on January 8th, 2024