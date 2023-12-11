Image: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite is all about building a village and exploring the map for materials and resources. At the start, players will have limited options to choose from, but eventually, the Dynamic Foundations will become available that can be used to create a vehicle.

If you want to make traveling across the map more manageable, you will want to learn how to unlock Dynamic Foundations in Lego Fortnite, and this guide will tell you how to do that.

Unlocking Dynamic Foundations in Lego Fortnite

To unlock Dynamic Foundations in Lego Fortnite, you must first unlock its blueprint. Unlocking the Dynamic Foundations blueprint requires you to get Flexwood, a tier three Epic item that can be found in the desert biome of the map. Once you enter the desert biome, find Flexwood by cutting down cactus plants with your pickaxe. You will need a tier-three pickaxe to cut down cactus plants successfully.

Once you have obtained Flexwood for the first time, you should see Dynamic Foundations become available under the Toys section of the Build Menu. If you have collected Flexwood and still can’t see Dynamic Foundations as an option, you must upgrade your village further for it to appear.

It is unknown which village-level Dynamic Foundations become available, but check periodically whenever you reach a higher village level. Considering you have already collected Flexwood, Dynamic Foundations will automatically unlock once you reach the appropriate village level!

What are Dynamic Foundations for in Lego Fortnite?

The main purpose of Dynamic Foundations in Lego Fortnite is to create vehicles for traveling purposes. The in-game description is “attach items such as balloons for unique ways to travel land and sea.” In other words, once you place down the Dynamic Foundations, you need to attach other parts to it to create the vehicle you have in mind.

I recommend getting wheels and thrusters for your Dynamic Foundation so you can create a fast car, making traveling to and from your camp easier.

