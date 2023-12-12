How to use Activation Switch in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Have you finally gained access to the Activation Switch in LEGO Fortnite but are unsure of how to use it? Don’t worry, we’re here to guide you.

I never imagined that LEGO Fortnite would evolve into such a deep, extensive survival game with a surprising variety of activities, battles, and constructions. Not only does it have all that, but it also lets you build complex designs with mechanical functions when activated.

How the Activation Switch Works in LEGO Fortnite

To use the Activation Switch, you first need to build a toy that requires activation. For instance, when building a vehicle, its propulsion system, or its wheels, will only activate if you attach an Activation Switch to the vehicle and then use it. It is quite simple, really. Place the dynamic foundation on the ground, attach the wheels on the side, and mount an activation switch on top. Now, you’re ready to go.

Unlocking more toys allows you to be more creative. Express yourself with the wildest possible vehicles and see what makes you reach your destination faster. Also, remember, this is a LEGO game, so make sure to go for style as well. Good-looking cards are nice and all, but I personally prefer flying monstrosities and all kinds of weird tanks. You should try, too, because it’s definitely the most fun aspect of building vehicles in this game.

Please note, activating a vehicle and steering it are two completely different tasks. You might consider learning how to make it go the way you want it to. Otherwise, you might end up frustrated quite often after building a cool-looking cube tank with sixteen wheels that ends up stuck between rocks in a lake.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023