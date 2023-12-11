Best Steerable Car Design in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to get around in style in LEGO Fortnite and don’t wish to use Sandbox mode’s flight mechanic, you’ll need a good set of wheels. Vehicles are difficult to nail down in LEGO Fortnite, so here are some ideas for the best steerable car design!

Best Steerable Car in LEGO Fortnite

No car is currently durable enough to last forever, but there are 2 options for building the best steerable car in LEGO Fortnite:

Build a massive machine with 2 wing-sized platforms to hold jets to change your direction

Use the jank to your advantage and put a Large Wheel face-up on a Dynamic Foundation

The best way to say this is that you can build a highly steerable car in LEGO Fortnite that goes until the jank destroys it, or you can build a bare minimum vehicle powered by ‘jank’. Let me explain.

1. The Jank Method

Illustrated by @BuilderDriz on Twitter, you can build a Dynamic Foundation to start. From there, take the following steps:

Lay the Foundation anywhere on the ground

Build a Large Wheel

Place the Wheel face-up in the middle of the Foundation

Build a Wooden Crave

Holding the crate, walk into the wheel to move around

It is by far one of the weirdest janky mechanics spotted yet in the game, but in terms of building a steerable car, it’s also the most resource-efficient. I can hardly imagine the carbon emissions we’ll reduce when we throw down plywood, a bicycle tire, and a U-Haul moving box to rock our commutes to work.

2. The (Less Janky) Rocket-Powered Method

This requires a lot of resources, so try it in Sandbox mode to start. The idea behind this is to create the best, closest thing to a steerable car in LEGO Fortnite, but it is fragile so drive carefully. You’ll need to start the build with 2 Dynamic Foundations conjoined at the end and place it upon another pair of Foundations to create a sturdy base.

From there, you’ll need four Large Wheels to go evenly around the edges. Once that’s done, in the middle of either side, build out using 4x4x2 Foundation blocks to create what look like wings with a large hole large enough to hold a Dynamic Foundation. If you’ve read my Balloon Plane guide, you already know where this is going.

Build a layer to create a floor for each wing, then place a 4x4x12 Foundation in the middle, each holding a Dynamic Foundation on top. Break those 4x4x12 Foundations to drop the Dynamic Foundations inside the enclosure you’ve made in the wings. Then place 3 stacks of 4x4x2 Foundations on each of these Dynamic Foundations, and place 3 Large Thrusters on those for each wing.

Finally, place 3 Large Thrusters on the rear of the car’s main body, as well as 4 on the rear of each wing. Place an Activation Switch on the main body, then on the Dynamic Platform for each wing. This allows you to activate your car, or activate rocket-powered steering either to the left or the right. From there, you’re welcome to add cosmetics and flooring as you wish!

I built this car myself and am proud to say it works, but if you crash, much like real cars, you can ruin it, so consider some tires along the front and sides to help cushion the blow. Be sure to stock up on Flexwood before tackling this project!

