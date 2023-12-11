How to Move Your LEGO Fortnite Village

Image: Epic Games

Your village is your main hub in LEGO Fortnite. Most players tend to establish a village right next to the spawn point of their world, but later down the line, a lot of people find a spot that’s perfect for a new home base.

While you technically can move your LEGO Fortnite village to a different location, the process is anything but straightforward. Hopefully the LEGO Fortnite developers will patch in a simple method of relocating sometime in the future, but as it stands right now, here’s what you need to do to move your LEGO Fortnite home village to a new spot.

How to Relocate a LEGO Fortnite Village

Moving your LEGO Fortnite village involves breaking a lot of stuff, so make sure you have plenty of resources saved up and you’re okay with starting completely fresh with a level 1 village center. If you’re willing to make that sacrifice, then all you need to do is destroy your existing village center and break every bed in the area.

Image: Epic Games

Destroying your village center won’t immediately get rid of your village, and NPCs won’t leave right after you destroy their beds. After waiting 5-7 in-game days though, everyone will eventually move out. Then, all that’s left to do is build a new village center in your desired location and wait for villagers to come visit so you can start rebuilding your life brick by brick.

Related: Best LEGO Fortnite Map Seeds List

You can build a second village while your first one is still active, so it’s a good idea to get a head start on your new town while you wait for your first one to decay. Your new base will have to be a decent distance away from your initial village, however, since the game’s building restrictions are quite strict.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to put in a bunch of work to rebuild your village back to where it was by upgrading your village center. You’ll still have access to all of the recipes you’ve unlocked, however, so crafting advanced materials is still possible even with a low-level village. Make sure to stock up on things like Knotroot and Sand Claws before moving to a new village if you want to kickstart the development of your new home.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023