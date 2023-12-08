Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In LEGO Fortnite, upgrading your gear accordingly as you move forward is key, as each new rarity will increase both their durability as well as their efficiency in their respective field.

But how can you upgrade your tools in the mode? Here’s how to upgrade your tools in Fortnite.

How to Upgrade Tools in LEGO Fortnite

Although you cannot upgrade your tools after crafting them in the game, you can unlock and craft upgraded tools in LEGO Fortnite by upgrading your Crafting Bench.

At each new rarity, the crafting bench will increase its selection. For example, getting the Uncommon Crafting Bench will allow you to craft both the Uncommon Pickaxe and Forest Axe, apart from a few other items.

How to Upgrade Your Crafting Bench

You can gradually upgrade your crafting bench to any of its rarities by interacting with it and then selecting Bench Upgrade before pressing either Square, X, or E to expend the necessary resources to do it. Once you do that, your character will start working on the bench and after a few seconds, the upgrade will happen.

If you are like me and are a little anxious about wasting resources by upgrading a bench soon to be destroyed, don’t worry, since after destroying an Upgraded Crafting Bench of any rarity in LEGO Fortnite, you will be able to collect both its standard cost as well as all of the items used for its upgrades.

Now that you know how to craft upgraded tools, don’t forget to also check out whether or not you can play LEGO Fortnite on split-screen.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023