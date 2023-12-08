Can You Play Split-Screen in LEGO Fortnite?

Image: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite is a solid solo experience, but like any other game, it’s much more fun playing with another player. This begs the question, does Lego Fortnite support couch co-op and split-screen play?

This guide has everything you need to know about co-op and multiplayer play in Lego Fortnite. You will also find a few essential tips to improve the multiplayer experience in the latest Fortnite mode.

Does Lego Fortnite Support Split-Screen?

Simply put, Lego Fortnite does not have split-screen support and can only be played with another player online. According to the Fortnite website, “Split-screen is currently not available in LEGO Fortnite.” Simple as that. This is very unfortunate, especially for those who want to play a quick game with a sibling or friend at home.

There’s no denying that this is an odd choice by the developers, considering the majority of Lego games have been split-screen due to the household name of the series. I’m really hoping to see an update in the future that adds a split-screen function, mainly so I can steal all the materials from my nephew (sorry, kiddo).

Related: How to Fix Matchmaking Error in LEGO Fortnite

Does Lego Fortnite Have Crossplay?

With all that said, it’s not all bad news. Lego Fortnite does support crossplay, giving more leniency to the multiplayer mode. This will allow anyone to play together on two different systems, for example, one player on the Switch and another on a PlayStation. So, in other words, if you have two systems in your household, you can essentially do couch co-op together — just on different screens.

Check out the next section to improve your multiplayer experience, as we will detail the Key Holders feature!

What Are Key Holders in Lego Fortnite Multiplayer?

Although Key Holders don’t help with the “lack of split-screen” situation, it’s worth noting since it’s a brilliant feature. The way it works is this: you can invite friends into your world and make them “Key Holders,” which grants them access to your world at all times, allowing them to edit and customize it while you are away.

This feature makes the co-op experience much more enjoyable, allowing everyone to have the same amount of fun and be on their own schedules without playing simultaneously.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023