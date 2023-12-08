How to Fix Matchmaking Error in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite has players building and foraging their way through the world and I know the last thing you’d want happening is a sudden matchmaking issue stopping you from venturing further.

This article will take you through how to fix the matchmaking error in LEGO Fortnite so you can get back to the game without worries.

Fixing the Matchmaking Error in LEGO Fortnite

Most of the time there isn’t too much that can be done in my experience for the matchmaking errors in Fortnite. The first thing to do is check if there is a server outage since if there are genuine issues you will have to wait for a developer fix. If you have done so and there are no current server issues then the next best thing to do is a simple reboot of the game on any platform, this will kickstart processes again.

However, if there is still no luck with a general reboot then you can check if the game needs an update and if it does, install it. Along with this, resetting your WIFI Router is another general internet fix you can try and do. If all of the above does not work to fix the error, I recommend reaching out to the support team through this link.

How to Check the Status of the LEGO Fortnite Servers Quickly

To check if servers are down, the best way in my opinion is through the official dedicated LEGO Fortnite status Twitter. There are always posts when something has affected the servers and there are general notices posted up there to keep track of. Another way is to use sites like Downdetector and see if there are any spikes at current times.

Now that you know how to check the status of the game and potentially fix the matchmaking error in LEGO Fortnite, you can dive back in and continue getting XP quickly!

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023