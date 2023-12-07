Image: Epic Games

Recruiting villagers into your Village is the key to success in LEGO Fortnite — but what should you do if they won’t join you? This guide explains exactly what to do if your Village is “too crowded” in LEGO Fortnite and how to unlock more space for villagers.

How to Make Room in Your Village for Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

If a character in LEGO Fortnite says, “It seems your Village is too crowded for me to live there,” it means that you have no open Villager slots. To increase Village capacity, you need to upgrade your Village Level.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Every time you upgrade your Village Level in LEGO Fortnite, you unlock various rewards, which can be seen by interacting with your Village Square. Some levels will unlock a new villager slot, up to a maximum of five villagers in a Level 10 Village.

You unlock a new villager slot at the following levels:

Level 1

Level 3

Level 5

Level 8

Level 10

If you need to free up a slot, you can dismiss Villagers by breaking their beds and any spare beds they can sneak into. It will take a few in-game days before they leave your Village, however, so you can’t kick them out as soon as your favorite character decides to turn up.

Related: How to Create and Play in a Sandbox World in LEGO Fortnite

How to Upgrade A Village in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To upgrade a Village in LEGO Fortnite, interact with your Village Square and navigate to the Upgrade Village tab. Here, you will see the requirements to upgrade your Village and unlock the next rewards.

Every Village Upgrade requires you to improve your Village Rating to a certain degree, which you can do by adding utility stations, buildings, and furniture to your Village. You can make it look fancy or spam-build houses; it’s up to you.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Anyone in your world can upgrade your Village, so feel free to bug your friends into helping out. The Key Holder feature, which allows friends to play in your world while you’re offline, is extremely handy for this. If you can trust them.

If you’re full, don’t forget you can build multiple Villages in LEGO Fortnite. Constructing Villages in different biomes can be a great way to safely explore harsher environments, such as ones with extreme temperatures.

This guide was written while playing LEGO Fortnite on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023