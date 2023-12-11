Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore the world of Lego Fortnite, you will encounter various cute animals wandering about. The game allows you to pet these animals, but did you know you can feed them, too?

If you want to show the pets some love, use this guide to learn how to feed animals in Lego Fortnite.

Feeding Animals in Lego Fortnite

Feeding animals in Lego Fortnite is a simple process that only takes a few steps. First, you want to find food (it doesn’t matter which kind) and add it to your inventory. Next, walk slowly to the animal you want to feed, drop the food near them, and walk away to give them some space. The animal will then start eating the food that you dropped!

After feeding the animal, you may be rewarded for being so kind. For example, Cows will reward you with milk, sheep will give you wool, and chickens will reward you with eggs. These are just examples, and the list goes on, considering so many animals are in the game. Keep in mind, though, that you won’t always get a reward for feeding the animal — it’s just a nice bonus that sometimes happens.

Best Food to Feed Animals in Lego Fortnite

If you have trouble finding food to feed animals in Lego Fortnite, know that any crop will work. I found that the easiest crops to come by are pumpkins or raspberries, which are the most abundant and can be found in almost any area over the map. Make sure to interact with any bush you come across, and you’ll always have food on you that can be fed to animals.

How to Pet Animals in Lego Fortnite

Besides feeding animals, it also helps to know how to pet them. Petting animals is even easier than feeding them, as all you need to do is walk slowly up to them and press the corresponding button that appears on the screen. Petting animals will reward you with resources, for example, an egg, when petting a chicken.

Petting and feeding animals are the best ways to befriend them in Lego Fortnite, so make sure you always take care of the little creatures whenever you can!

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023