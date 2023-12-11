How to Get Cheese in Lego Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lego Fortnite has everything a typical survival-like game has, such as building, crafting, and food. There are all kinds of food to collect, although some are harder to find than others, such as cheese.

Unlike other food in the game, players can’t find cheese by interacting with animals and bushes. Here is how you can get Cheese in Lego Fortnite.

Where to Find Cheese in Lego Fortnite

At the time of writing, there is only one way to get Cheese in Lego Fortnite: by opening chests throughout the game world. The good news is that there are tons of chests to be found, although finding cheese inside is rarer. Make sure to check everywhere for chests, including cave systems, and you will eventually come across cheese.

Can You Craft Cheese in Lego Fortnite

Cheese can not be crafted in Lego Fortnite at the moment. This is unfortunate, considering most other food materials can be crafted, which makes me believe that crafting cheese will become available in a future update. In the meantime, though, you can use the cheese you find to cook some tasty recipes!

Related: How to Get Iron in LEGO Fortnite

How to Cook With Cheese in Lego Fortnite

Players can use cheese to make pizza, a food that will provide one of the most significant health recoveries in the game. This becomes especially helpful when you find yourself with only a couple of hearts left, which pizza will replenish most of your hearts and save you from meeting your demise. Cheese isn’t the only ingredient you need for pizza, as you will also need meat, flour, and spicy peppers.

How to Start Cooking in Lego Fortnite

To start cooking and reap the benefits of cheese in Lego Fortnite, you must first create a crafting bench. After you make the crafting bench, the red grill will become available in your build menu. Create the red grill using 30 Granite, place it in a spot that is easily accessible for you, and then you can start using it for cooking food! Just remember, you will need to find ingredients first.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023