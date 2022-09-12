Splatoon 3 sports a story mode that is “more expansive than ever before, “ so there is quite a lot to get into. While it may be one of the weaker aspects of the game, it isn’t something that should be outright ignored. It’s part of the package and has quite a lot to do, ranging from gathering the Sunken Scrolls, obtaining new gear, and even unlocking an extra secret at the end. Because a lot is going on in the story mode, these are all the levels you should look forward to when playing Splatoon 3.

All Levels in Splatoon 3 Story Mode

The following is a list of levels you’ll face in the game. However, as we said in our review, “many levels can be skipped entirely to focus on more traditional stages.” They are also divided into different sites.

Crater

1. Octarians in the Crater? YIKES!

2. Sink Into the Ink and SWIM!

3. Boxes Locked! Keys, Please!

4. What Are They? Can We Stop Them?

5. DJ Octavio Boss Fight – Octobot King L3.Gs

Site 1 – Future Utopia Island

1. Get to Know Alterna, Your Only Choice

2. Octopods at Rest Tend to FLIP OUT!

3. Splat You on the Flip Side

4. Doors, Doors, Doors! And More! (Doors)

5. Relic Restoration

6. Zip, Splat, and Jump

7. Become One with Your Smallfry

8. What Caused the Big Bang? YOU!

9. The String’s the Thing

10. Deadly Dance Hall-Jump, Jump!

Site 2 – Cozy and Safe Factory

1. Twirling, Swirling, Whirling

2. Absorbency and You

3. Soak it to Me!

4. Splitting Crosshairs

5. Tread Heavily

6. Getting Lost in Three Easy Steps

7. The Ink Conservation Project

8. Switching Things Up

9. The Future Stares Back Boss Fight – The Eel Deal Frye

Site 3 – Cryogenic Hopetown

1. Climbing the Corporate Splatter

2. They Said We’d Have Flying Cars, and We Do! Kinda!

3. Ink Wheels Experience Tomorrow’s Technology Today

4. Try Curling! Alterna’s 11th Most Popular Athleisure Activity

5. Conveyer-Belt Tightening

6. Time Trial and Errors

7. Rail Pass

Site 4 – Landfill Dreamland

1. Propelled to Greatness

2. Octohoppers Don’t Have a Sense of Humor (and They Hate Puns!)

3. Let’s Put a Pin in That

4. Splash the Block Party

5. Amusing a Bemused Muse

6. Those Aren’t Birds

7. Charge Now, Splat Later

8. Easy Ride, Tricky Targets

9. Flying Worst Class

10. Ink Fast, Hotshot

11. Stamp ‘Em Out

12. The Path to Perfect Penmenship

13. The Pursuit of the Precious Boss Fight – The Cold-Blooded Bandit Shiver

Site 5 – Eco-Forest Treehills

1. Trouble Round Every Corner

2. The Upside to Enemy Backsides

3. Uh-Oh! Too Many Snipers!

4. Barriers! They’ve Got You Covered

5. A Compulsive Collector’s Paradise

6. Zipping Over the Neighborhood

7. One-Way Ride Through Target Town

8. Making Waves With Splashdowns

9. Low Viz, High Risk

10. Shooter on Rails

11. Simply Ziptastic!

12. You’ll Go Far If You Shoot Far

13. Learn to Reflect, and This One is in the Bank

Site 6 – Happiness Research Lab

1. Bet You Mist Us!

2. Octarian Heights

3. Torture Tour

4. Conserve Ink Splat Sustainably

5. The Enemy Ink is Lava!

6. Keep it Rolling

7. That Sinking Feeling

8. Breathe In, Breathe Out

9. Dive and Dash

10. Mission: Fly Fishin’

11. Don’t Tease the Keys

12. Enter the Stamp Gauntlet

13. Obscurest Chiaroscurist Boss Fight – The Hype Manta Storm Big Man

Alterna Space Center

1. Entrance

2. Hangar

3. Lift

4. Final Boss Fight – Mr. Grizz

Bonus – After Alterna

And that’s all she wrote. Once you have gotten through all the levels in the Splatoon 3 story mode, you should have picked up a few things to help you in the multiplayer.

Splatoon 3 is available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.