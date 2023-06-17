Image: Behavior Interactive

Dead by Daylight is honoring the month of Pride with a fresh set of Pride-themed charm codes. Each code unlocks a beautiful charm based on one of several LGBTQIA2+ Pride flags, allowing players to celebrate their sexuality and gender identity or show their support for the LGBTQIA2+ community in-game. Here are all the Pride charm codes currently available in Dead by Daylight.

All LGBTQ+ Dead by Daylight Pride Charm Codes

The latest Pride Month update for Dead by Daylight features eleven charm codes, each unlocking a corresponding Pride flag-inspired charm. Several of these charms are updated versions of Pride flag charms featured in previous Pride Month events, while others are entirely new. Here is a list of all the Pride-themed charm codes currently available in Dead by Daylight.

Lesbian/WLW Charm- FLAGL

MLM Charm – MFLAG

Bisexual Charm – FLAGB

Intersex Charm – ISFLAG

Pansexual Charm- FLAGP

Tans Charm – FLAGT

Agender Charm – AFLAGG

Genderfluid Charm – GFLAGF

Nonbinary Charm – NBFLAG

Genderqueer Charm – GFLAGQ

Asexual Charm – AFLAGS

The eleven Pride flag charms aren’t the only Pride-themed codes that can use to celebrate the LGBTQIA2+ community. Every Pride-based cosmetics featured in Dead by Daylight’s previous Pride Month events can still be obtained by redeeming their codes. Here are the codes for all of the Pride-themed cosmetics that can still be obtained in Dead by Daylight

Feathers of Pride – CAWCAW

Rainbow Flag – PRIDE

Pride Progress Flag Charm – PRIDE2022

How to Redeem the Pride Charm Codes in Dead by Daylight

To redeem codes in Dead by Daylight, follow the steps listed below.

Start Dead by Daylight Select the Store Menu go to the “Features” tab Enter the code that unlocks the charm you want Repeat until you have run out of eligible codes

Unlike most other event-based downloadable charms, the codes of these Pride charms don’t have an expiration date. This means you don’t have to worry about missing out if you don’t download these cosmetics before the end of June. So log in, pick up as many Pride-themed cosmetics as you want, and bring a glimmer of much-needed hope and color into the World of the Entity!

