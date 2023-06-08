Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage: Release Date, Perks, and Leaks

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Are you seeking information on Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage, like release date, perks, and leaks? Get ready for an unexpected but exciting crossover in video games! Nicolas Cage will join the fray as a survivor in Dead by Daylight. Wondering what this entails and what surprises are in store? Read on for a complete rundown of the Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage DLC.

What is the Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage Release Date?

The Nicolas Cage DLC will be released to the general on July 25, 2023. However, you can play as Nicolas Cage the survivor by installing the PTB starting July 5.

You can play Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage on the PTB by following the below steps:

Open your Steam Library Right-click on Dead by Daylight and click Properties Navigate to Beta Select Public Tests using the dropdown menu Restart Steam and Launch Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage Perks

There are currently no leaks or information provided by the Dead by Daylight team surrounding the perks Nicolas Cage will have. However, Johnny Wang, a gameplay programmer for Behaviour Interactive, said that his perks would be a treat and that we aren’t ready for them. Here is the tweet from Wang:

his perks are gonna be a TREAT, yall not ready https://t.co/lL1hvC45Fo — John Wang (@johnwanggd) May 17, 2023

From what we gather, he will have some pretty unique perks that tie into his filmography and may even affect the game itself. We can anticipate some truly bizarre abilities because it’s Nicolas Cage in person, not one of his characters. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage Leaks

So far the only Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage leaks are of his unconfirmed:

After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all – or so he thought. While on set filming the role of a lifetime, his performance summoned The Entity, a malevolent being of incomprehensible power. The actor soon found himself cast in otherworldly Fog, forced to Survive a host of terrifying Killers deadlier than even the most scathing film critic.

This is literary camp and fits Nicolas Cage the actor and survivor perfectly!

Nicolas Cage Visits Summer Fest 2023

According to Nicolas Cage, he finds Dead by Daylight to be a captivating showcase of the horror genre’s beloved slashers, essentially functioning as a museum of horror. He also expressed his fondness towards acting in horror films, stating that he is drawn to them. Cage cited Sadako’s presence in Dead by Daylight as a reason why he decided to be a part of the franchise.

What are our expectations for Nicolas Cage, the survivor? According to him, he portrays an amplified and exaggerated version of himself, which may seem repetitive, but in a positive manner. In Dead by Daylight, Cage travels to a filming location, but unexpectedly ends up in a misty environment where his journey as a survivor unfolds.

Nic Cage expressed his enthusiasm for his new project, Dead by Daylight, as it marks his first foray into the world of video games. This exciting opportunity is expected to lead to more opportunities for Cage to expand his portfolio and take on new projects within the gaming industry.

