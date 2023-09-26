All Lies of P Cryptic Vessel Locations & Solutions

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like other Soulslike games, Lies of P has its fair share of secrets to uncover. Secrets are discovered through mysterious NPCs and puzzles called Cryptic Vessels. There are six Cryptic Vessels in Lies of P, each offering a reward for their completion. This guide will cover all Cryptic Vessel locations and solutions in Lies of P.

How to Find and Solve All Cryptic Vessels in Lies of P

This guide is designed to walk you through how to find all Cryptic Vessels in the order you will encounter them in your playthrough. If you can’t reach a specific location, you have not progressed far enough in the game. Without further ado, here are all Cryptic Vessel locations and solutions in Lies of P.

Crafted Cryptic Vessel Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find the Crafted Cryptic Vessel in the St. Fangelico Cathedral Chapel area of chapter 4. Progressing the level naturally and making your way to the top of the narrow planks and walkways, you will encounter a fire brazier. Interacting with this Fire Brazier will knock it off to the ground, eliminating the decayed (acid) water.

Make your way to the ground level where the decay water once was, and you’ll discover a hidden staircase. Go down these stairs, open the door at the bottom, and you will find the Crafted Cryptic Vessel. Bring the Cryptic Vessel back to Venigni, where he will decipher it and hand you a photo and orders attached to the image.

Crafted Cryptic Vessel Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your first order in the photo is to “strike the puppet hanging from the Alchemist Bridge on Elysion Boulevard.” To do this:

Teleport to the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer of chapter 2 and take the elevator to the bottom floor. Exit the door on the ground level and take a left, making your way to the bridge. Throw anything at the hanging puppet, and an item will fall to the floor. Pick up the item to get a letter and a key.

Next, teleport back to the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer and continue through the door straight ahead. Take a right and walk over the small plank. Immediately to your right, you will find apartment 221b, mentioned in the letter. Open the door, and inside, you will find a safe containing a Quartz and the Owl Doctor’s Hunting Apparel costume.

Jeweled Cryptic Vessel Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the Jeweled Cryptic Vessel, you must progress through the Estella Opera House until you open the main door in the lobby (on the main path). Once you complete that, start from the Estella Opera House Entrance Stargazer in chapter 6. Continue through the lobby of this area and go through the door leading to the swinging chandelier on fire.

Instead of walking across the plank past the fire chandelier, drop to the bottom level and take a right. Continue through the dark hallway and take the first set of stairs and then the stairs immediately to your left. Once at the top of the stairs, take a right and go to the end of the hallway, where you will find another open door leading to a room. Inside this room, you will find a ladder on the right. Climb it to find a chest containing the Jeweled Cryptic Vessel.

Jeweled Cryptic Vessel Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Teleport to Hotel Krat and give Venigni the Cryptic Vessel, where he will decipher it and hand you a photo. Your order on the photo is to “check the ground at the end of the cliff at Krat Central Station Street, where there is a good view of Krat’s Landmarks.”

To do this, teleport to the Krat Central Station Plaza Stargazer of chapter 1 and go directly straight until you reach the edge that overlooks the water. Take a right and continue past the flags until you reach this section’s end. Gemini will mention the landmarks, foreshadowing the hint in the Cryptic Vessel.

It’s here where you will find a rubble of dirt. To check the ground, stand over the rubble of dirt, open your inventory, and scroll over to the gesture tab. Select “Check Ground.”

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you do, you’ll be rewarded with The Atoned’s Hunting Apparel costume and a Legion Caliber.

Old Cryptic Vessel Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the Barren Swamp Bridge Stargazer in chapter 8, you will find a closed gate with a hunter named Hugo. Keep talking to Hugo and exhaust all his dialogue options until he eventually hands you the Old Cryptic Vessel.

Old Cryptic Vessel Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First, bring the Old Cryptic Vessel to Venigni in Hotel Krat, where he will decipher it for you and hand over an image. The orders attached to this image state, “An old shack in the Tomb Slums in the Malum District. Look for the bleak tree and laundry line and enter the shack next to them.”

To solve the Old Cryptic Vessel:

Teleport to the Path of the Pilgrim Stargazer of chapter 5. Once at this Stargazer, take the door to the left and ride the elevator to ground level. Make your way to the open area (near the elevator) where the door is that the mini-boss busted through earlier in your playthrough. You will notice a slope to the right of the busted door; walk up it. Talk to and exhaust the dialogue of the NPC at this location, where he will give you a key. Open the shed, and you will find a chest.

Be careful when you walk into the shed; the NPC tricked you and placed a trap door. Stick to your right and hug the shed wall to reach the chest. Or you can fall down the trap door, return to the area, and grab the chest. Either way, your reward for solving this Cryptic Vessel is a Life Amulet and a Legion Caliber.

Rusty Cryptic Vessel Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Rusty Cryptic Vessel can be found in chapter 9 of the Collapsed Street Stargazer. Progress forward until you lower the ladder leading back to the Stargazer. Take the ladder you lowered on the left from the Collapsed Street Stargazer and reach the top. Go through this hallway to the balcony.

Wrap around the balcony until you see a glowing chest below that overlooks the collapsed street. Jump down and open the chest to get the Special Krat Supply Box.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bring the Special Krat Supply Box to Polendina and purchase the Rusty Cryptic Vessel for 1,000 Ergo.

Rusty Cryptic Vessel Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bring the Rusty Cryptic Vessel back to Venigni in Hotel Krat, where he will decipher it for you and hand you a new image. The orders attached to this image state, “Find the cave blocked off by metal bars in the Barren Swamp. There is a reward at the end of the new road.”

Teleport to the Barren Swamp Bridge Stargazer of chapter 8 and go to the gate next to it, where the Hunter Hugo stood. Continue through the gate and keep going through this new location until you reach the end. At the end of this area, you will find a safe that contains the Black Cat’s Hunting Apparel and a Quartz.

Keep in mind that this area is pretty long, but it’s a straight shot, and there’s no way to go but forward. Along the way, you will find a new Stargazer called Hermit’s Cave, so if you die, you can teleport back to it.

Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After beating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in chapter 10 at the Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field Stargazer, you will encounter Alidoro standing by himself. Keep talking to Alidoro until the option to “Attack” him becomes available. Keep selecting the attack option, and then kill Alidoro with your weapon to gain access to his chest right behind him. Open the chest to get Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel.

Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Return to Hotel Krat and have Venigni decipher Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel. In return, Venigni will hand you a letter from the real Alidoro to Eugenie. Take this letter and speak to Eugenie at the weapon crafting station, where she will give you a choice to tell the truth or lie.

The two options are: He was Eugenie’s older brother (lie), or I think he was just a talented Stalker (truth). Which choice you pick helps in factoring the ending to the game you receive, but choosing to tell the truth will reward you with the Far East Princess Record.

Mechanical Cryptic Vessel Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Mechanical Cryptic Vessel can be found in chapter 11, starting from the Arche Abbey Broken Rift Stargazer. From the Stargazer, continue straight through the open room until you reach the end. Take the staircase on the right-hand side until you reach the bottom. Go straight through this room until you reach the room with a gate on the left wall. Take a right, and you will find a ladder at the end of this room. Take the ladder to the top.

Take a right at the top of the ladder and the second left down the small balcony. You’ll find a chest containing the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel at the end of this balcony.

Mechanical Cryptic Vessel Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bring the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel to Venigni at Hotel Krat, where he will decipher it and hand you a new photo. The orders in the image are as follows: “The train doesn’t leave anymore, and the merchant awaits a “Frozen Feast” in the destroyed town.

To find this merchant and solve the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel:

Teleport to the Abandoned Apartment Stargazer of chapter 9. Go up the stairs of this apartment and through the door, where you find the destroyed town. Take a right and go over the sign that acts like a bridge. Continue past the gate, and progress over the blue/black rock that acts like a bridge. Take a right and then a left into the alleyway. You will find the stairs from the image.

Take the stairs to the top, where you will find the merchant that awaits a “Frozen Feast.” Equip the Frozen Feast weapon and speak to the merchant. He will be pleased with your weapon and reward you with the Red Fox’s Hunting Apparel costume and a Quartz.

If you don’t have the Frozen Feast, know that you can get it from Alidoro or Hugo by giving one of them the Reborn Champion’s Ergo. The Reborn Champion’s Ergo is obtained by defeating the Champion’s Victor boss.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023