All Lies of P Stats Explained

Lies of P is like any other Soulslike, where you must invest points into stats as you progress further into the game. These stats aim to make your character stronger, with each one focusing on specific parts of your character. This guide will cover all stats and what they do in Lies of P.

Each Stat and What They Increase in Lies of P

Lies of P has six stats in total that players can level up for their character. The six stats are as follows: Vitality, Vigor, Capacity, Motivity, Technique, and Advance. Below, you will find what these stats do and what they level up.

Stat Explanation Vitality Vitality increases your HP and Guard Regain. Raising this stat also increases defenses and resistances by a minor amount. High health is essential, especially in a game as challenging as Lies of P, so this should be one of the stats you focus on throughout your playthrough. Vigor Raising Vigor will increase your Stamina and defenses by a small amount. Each swing of your weapon, block, and dodge will consume Stamina, so you must keep investing in this stat as much as possible. Capacity Capacity focuses on the amount of weight you can equip and your Legion. Considering some of the best weapons and armor parts are heavy, investing in this stat is how you can allow your character to equip better gear. Also, Legion is a great secondary weapon, so it’s always nice to use it more, and raising Capacity helps with that. This stat also increases your defenses and resistances by a small amount. Motivity Motivity is associated with strength in Lies of P and can help your character deal more damage with weapons that scale with Motivity. For example, a weapon could have a B in Motivity but a C in Technique. This means investing in Motivity is smarter. This stat also increases your defenses and resistances by a small amount. Technique Technique is associated with dexterity in Lies of P and can help your character deal more damage with weapons that scale with Technique. Make sure to check the scaling of your weapon in your inventory before investing in Technique. This stat also increases your defenses and resistances by a small amount. Advance Advance is a unique stat that generally scales well with Throwables and some elemental weapons. Advance will also increase Legion so you can use your Legion Arm more often. Lastly, Advance will help defenses and with rare status resistances such as Distruption, Shock, and Break

Which Stats Should You Focus on First in Lies of P?

The best stats to invest in early in Lies of P are Vitality, Vigor, and Motivity or Technique, depending on what your weapon of choice scales with the best. These three stats will keep you alive early on in the game, and as you progress further and find better weapons that are heavier, invest in Capacity. Also, I recommend throwing a point here and there into Advance, as throwables have helped me a lot in tough battles. A lot of enemies in the end-game cause build-breaking status effects like Distruption and Shock, so having a decent Advance stat can counter that.

