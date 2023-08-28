Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to see everything that Armored Core 6 has to offer, then you will want to find all Combat Logs scattered throughout the game’s missions. As you collect Combat and Battle Logs, you will progress through the Loghunt program and earn various rewards, such as parts and weapons. This guide will cover all Loghunt rewards in Armored Core 6.

Full List of Rewards for Loghunt in Armored Core 6

The Loghunt program becomes available for players after completing the Operation Wallclimber mission during Chapter 1. After completion, the game will briefly overview the program and show you your progress. As you continue to collect Combat Logs, this progress bar will increase, and you will receive a reward at each rank. Here are all the Longhunt rewards in Armored Core 6.

Rank 1 – 04-101 Mind Alpha (Arms)

– 04-101 Mind Alpha (Arms) Rank 2 – 44-141 JVLN Alpha (Detonating Bazooka)

– 44-141 JVLN Alpha (Detonating Bazooka) Rank 3 – 06-041 Mind Alpha (Bipedal Legs)

– 06-041 Mind Alpha (Bipedal Legs) Rank 4 – 45-091 JVLN Beta (Detonating Missile Launcher)

– 45-091 JVLN Beta (Detonating Missile Launcher) Rank 5 – 01-061 Mind Alpha (Core)

– 01-061 Mind Alpha (Core) Rank 6 – 44-143 HMMR (Plasma Thrower)

– 44-143 HMMR (Plasma Thrower) Rank 7 – 06-042 Mind Beta (Reverse Joint Legs)

– 06-042 Mind Beta (Reverse Joint Legs) Rank 8 – IB-C03G: NGI 000 (Generator)

– IB-C03G: NGI 000 (Generator) Rank 9 – 45-091 ORBT (Laser Orbit)

– 45-091 ORBT (Laser Orbit) Rank 10 – 20-081 Mind Alpha (Head)

– 20-081 Mind Alpha (Head) Rank 11 – IB-C03F: WLT 001 (FCS)

– IB-C03F: WLT 001 (FCS) Rank 12 – 44-142 KRSV (Multi Energy Rifle)

– 44-142 KRSV (Multi Energy Rifle) Rank 13 – IB-C03B: NGI 001 (Booster)

– IB-C03B: NGI 001 (Booster) Rank 14 – 20-082 MIND BETA (Head)

– 20-082 MIND BETA (Head) Rank 15 – IB-C03W2: WLT 101 (Coral Oscillator)

How to Find Combat and Battle Logs in Armored Core 6

Getting to rank 15 will take some time, but there is a way to speed up the process. After completing a mission for the first time, you can go into the “Replay Mission” option, which will inform you if there is any pending Battle Log. Additionally, the Replay Mission section will tell you if you have completed all Battle Logs, and if there is no information mentioning Battle Logs, there are zero to be found in that mission.

If you have trouble finding Combat/Battle Logs in your playthrough of Armored Core 6, remember that the enemies with them are usually off the main path and well hidden. Use your mech’s sensor by pressing down on the D-pad, highlighting any hidden enemy in the proximity. This is the best way to find logs scattered throughout all the game’s missions.

