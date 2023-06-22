Image: DevvGames

Are you looking for all lootable safe locations in Roblox Ohio? Lootable safes contain valuable items like weapons and cash that can help you survive the streets of Ohio. Unfortunately, they are hidden throughout Ohio in various locations, so hop on your skateboard, and let’s get going!

All 9 Lootable Safe Locations in Roblox Ohio

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are nine lootable safe locations in Roblox, Ohio, as marked on the map above. Each location is also shown in greater detail below, with its matching number, so you know exactly where to find the lootable safe at each location. Note: If you don’t find a safe, then that means another player has already claimed it, so keep trying!

Lootable Safe #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the first lootable safe inside a house on the first floor next to the dining table.

Lootable Safe #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the second lootable safe inside the third storage unit (the rest of the units are closed, and this one is the only one open).

Lootable Safe #3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the third lootable safe inside the fire station on the middle floor, next to the beds.v

Lootable Safe #4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the fourth lootable safe inside a tent located at the military base.

Lootable Safe #5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the fifth lootable safe inside a house on the first floor beside a sofa.

Lootable Safe #6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the sixth lootable safe inside a flat-style building on the second floor to the left of the baseball purchase zone.

Lootable Safe #7

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the seventh lootable safe in front of the hospital building next to the lobby entrance.

Lootable Safe #8

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the eighth lootable safe inside the pizza diner on the first floor.

Lootable Safe #9

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the ninth lootable safe location inside the bank, close to the vault.

How to Open Safes in Roblox Ohio

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To open lootable safe boxes in Roblox, Ohio, you must use a picklock, which can be purchased from an Armory for $100. The armory is marked on the map above with an orange and white rifle icon.

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023