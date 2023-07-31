All Lynel Locations in Zelda Breath of the Wild (BOTW)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lynels are arguably the most dangerous enemy in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Despite being deadly, they are worth searching for as they offer rare materials for upgrading armor at the Great Fairy. Even though Lynels are large in size, they can still be tough to find, considering the game world is so big. This guide will provide all Lynel locations in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Where to Find All Lynels in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image: Mapgenie

In the image provided, you will find all Lynel locations scattered across the lands of Hyrule in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Before you venture on your journey to find them all, ensure you are well prepared with cooked food, have high hearts, and strong armor to sustain the Lynel’s powerful attacks.

All Blue Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda: BOTW

Lanayru Region – Between Lodrum Headland and Tarm Point.

Akkala Region – Northwest of North Akkala Valley.

Akkala Region – South of Akkala Wilds

Woodland Region – West of Elma Knolls

Gerudo Region – Northwest of Laparoh Mesa

Hebra Region – West of Lake Kilsie

Central Hyrule – First gatehouse within Hyrule Castle.

Related: BOTW Side Quest List: All Side Quests in Zelda Breath of the Wild

All Red Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda: BOTW

Central Hyrule – Coliseum Ruins

Lake Tower Region – North Oseira Plains

Lake Tower Region – South Oseira Plains

Faron Region – West of Riola Spring

Hateno Region – North of Purifier Lake

Ploymus Mountain – Northern Ploymus Mountain

Ridgeland Region – South of Mount Rhoam and west of Seres Scablands.

All White Maned Lynel Locations in Zelda: BOTW

Central Hyrule – Second Gatehouse within Hyrule Castle.

Gerudo Region – South of Gerudo Summit

Woodland Region – Northeast of East Deplian Badlands

Woodland Region – Southwest of Deplian Badlands.

Woodland Region – Northeast of Drenan Highlands.

Hebra Region – North of Tabantha Snowfield.

How to Beat a Lynel in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Defeating a Lynel is the ultimate challenge in Zelda Breath of the Wild. There are a few tricks that will increase your chances at survival. First, if you are good with the bow, you can aim for the Lynel’s face, which will leave it stunned for a brief period. While the Lynel is stunned, run up to it and unleash as many attacks with your weapon as possible.

Next, you can use Stasis or Ice Arrows on the Lynel to freeze it momentarily. Freezing the Lynel will give you the opportunity to gain distance from it, or even rush in for more attacks if you feel comfortable doing so.

Continue using the freeze and arrow method, while chipping away at its health to finally kill the Lynel. It may take some time, but depending on the strength of your weapons it shouldn’t take too long.

When you beat the Lynel, it will drop body parts which are essential for upgrading armor at the Great Fairy. The Lynel will also drop a weapon, which are usually a top choice and one of the best weapons in the entire game.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023