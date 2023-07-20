All Malignant Hearts and Effects in Diablo 4 Season 1

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant, has a lot of new content for die-hard Diablo fans to enjoy. The most important item added to the game is Malignant Hearts, an item that offers powerful buffs to players builds. There are currently 32 known Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1, and this guide will cover all of them and their effects.

Every Malignant Heart and What They Do in Diablo 4 Season 1

There are four different types of Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, each of which has its unique benefits. Let’s go over the four Malignant Heart types and what they do in Diablo 4 season 1.

Vicious Hearts – These are offensive hearts that go in red jewelry sockets.

– These are offensive hearts that go in red jewelry sockets. Brutal Hearts – These are defensive hearts and go in blue jewelry sockets.

– These are defensive hearts and go in blue jewelry sockets. Devious Hearts – These are utility hearts and go in purple sockets.

– These are utility hearts and go in purple sockets. Wrathful Hearts – Very powerful effects and can go into any socket.

All of these Malignant Hearts stats correspond to players who are at level 20. As you level up further, so will the effect of each Malignant Heart making them more powerful than before.

All Vicious Malignant Hearts and Effects in Diablo 4 Season 1

Below you will find all the offensive Malignant Hearts designed to help you with damage output.

Malignant Heart Class Effect Caged Heart of Focused Rage Barbarian After spending 100-60 Fury within 2 seconds, your next Non-basic Skill’s Critical Strike Chance is increased by a 20% to 30% Caged Heart of the Moonrage Druid Kills have a 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for 20 to 30 seconds. In addition, gain +3 Wolves. Caged Heart of the Sacrilegious Necromancer Walking near a corpse automatically activates an equipped Corpse Skill every second, dealing 30 to 40% reduced damage. Caged Heart of Cluster Munitions Rogue Lucky Hit: You have up to a 20% chance to launch 3 Stun Grenades that deal 26 to 32 physical damage and stun enemies for 0.50 seconds. Caged Heart of Tal’Rasha Sorcerer For each unique element you deal damage with, you deal 7 to 12% increased damage for 3 to 10 seconds. Caged Heart of the Picana All Critical Strikes electrically charge the enemy for 0.75 to 2.50 seconds, causing lightning to arc between them and any other charged enemies dealing 68 to 136 Lightning damage. Caged Heart of the Dark Dance All Every 5 seconds while above 60% life, Core Skills cost 51 to 68 life instead of your primary resource. Skills that consume life deal 10 to 20% increased damage. Caged Heart of Tempting Fate All You gain 40 to 60% critical strike damage but your non-critical strikes deal 15 to 20% less damage.

All Brutal Malignant Hearts and Effects in Diablo 4 Season 1

Below you will find all the defensive Malignant Hearts designed to provide defense boosts and buffs, making you last longer in combat.

Malignant Heart Class Effect Caged Heart of Resurgent Life Barbarian While below 40 to 60% Life, you receive 50 to 60% more healing from all sources. Caged Heart of the Decrepit Aura Necromancer When at least 5 enemies are near you, gain an aura that automatically curses surrounding enemies with Decrepify for 5 to 15 seconds. Caged Heart of Trickery Rogue When you use a Subterfuge Skill, leave behind an unstable shadow decoy trap that taunts enemies. The Shadow Decoy Trap will explode after 6.0 seconds dealing 680 to 1020 shadow damage. Cannot occur more than once every 5 seconds. Caged Heart of Spellbreaking Sorcerer After taking elemental damage, gain 20 to 40% Resistance to that element for 5 seconds. Caged Heart of Agitated Winds Druid When 8 to 13 close enemies, automatically cast Cyclone Armor. This cannot occur more than once every 10 to 20 seconds. Caged Heart of the Lionheart All You gain 10% barrier generation. You heal 3 to 7 life per second while you have an active barrier. Caged Hear of Revenge All 10 to 20% of incoming damage is instead suppressed. When you use a Defensive, Subterfuge or a Macabre Skill, all suppressed damage is amplified by 250% and explodes, dealing up to 1360 to 2040 Fire damage to nearby enemies. Caged Heart of the Prudent Heart All You become immune for 2.0 to 4.0 seconds after you lose more than 20% life in a single hit. This effect can only occur once every 110 seconds.

All Devious Malignant Hearts and Effects in Diablo 4 Season 1

Utility Malignant Hearts focus on applying effects and debuffs to the enemy, such as slow. Below are all the Utility Maliginant Hearts.

Malignant Heart Class Devious Caged Heart of Punishing Speed Barbarian Your Skills have 20 to 30% chance to knock down all enemies for a certain amount of seconds when that Skill’s attack speed is higher than 20 to 35% Caged Heart of Inexorable Force Druid Up to 30 to 50 distant enemies are pulled toward you while you have an Ultimate Skill active. Caged Heart of Frozen Terror Necromancer Lucky Hit up to a 10 to 20% chance of inflicting fear for 2.5 seconds. Feared enemies are chilled for 20% every second. Caged Heart of the Clipshot Rogue Lucky Hit: Up to a 20 to 40% chance for your Cutthroat Skills to Slow by 40% for 3 seconds and your Marksman Skills to knock back enemies. Caged Heart of Spite Sorcerer When you are afflicted with a crowd control effect, there is a 20 to 40% chance that the same enemy and enemies around you are also afflicted with the same effect for 3 seconds. Caged Heart of Determination All Resource draining effects that are 40 to 50% less effective. In addition, gain 3.0 to 8.0% increased resource generation. Caged Heart of Retaliation All Deal 510 to 680 fire damage to surrounding enemies whenever a crowd control effect is removed from you. Caged Heart of the Calculated All After spending 150 to 200 of your Primary Resource, your next attack Stuns enemies hit for 2 seconds.

All Wrathful Malignant Hearts and Effects in Diablo 4 Season 1

Wrathful Malignant hearts are the most powerful out of all the hearts in Diablo 4 and can help with making game-breaking builds. Here are all of them below.

Malignant Heart Class Effect Caged Heart of Ignoring Pain Barbarian Incoming damage has a 5 to 15% chance of being ignored and instead healing you for 17 to 68. Caged Heart of the Unconstrained Beast Druid When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze, or Knock Down effect, there is a 40 to 60% chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds. Caged Heart of the Great Feast Necromancer Each minion drains 1.0 to 2.0 Essence per second but deals 50 to 65% increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second. Caged Heart of the Vile Apothecary Rogue Your attacks have a 5 to 15% chance to apply all imbuement effects at 40 to 50% of normal potency. Caged Heart of Omnipower Sorcerer Core skills that launch a projectile consume all of your Mana. for every 35 to 45 extra mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile, and the damage is increased by 3.0 to 5.0%. Caged Heart of Creeping Death All Your damage over time effects are increased by 30 to 40% for each different crowd control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and staggered bosses instead take 110 to 130% increased damage from your damage over time effects. Caged Heart of the Barber All Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0 to 4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts into surrounding enemies. Stored damage is icnreased by 10% per second.

- This article was updated on July 20th, 2023