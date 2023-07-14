Diablo 4: What Carries Over to Season 1?

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1, the Season of the Malignant, will allow players to collect new items, improve gear further, and even tackle a new questline. With new content coming each season, players wonder what will carry over and what they will need to collect again. Look no further; this guide will cover everything you need to know regarding what carries over to Diablo 4 season 1.

Everything That Carries Over to Diablo 4 Season 1

The good news is that a ton of progress will carry over to Diablo 4, season 1. On the other hand, a good amount of progress will be lost forever — leaving players having to start from scratch in certain aspects. Let’s first look at everything that will carry over to season 1 of Diablo 4, listed below.

Campaign Progress.

Priority Quests.

All Mounts

All additional potion slots.

Increases to Murmuring Obol capacity.

Altars of Lilith stats and renown bonuses

World Map discovery

All Weapon and Armor Transmogs

All Purchased Cosmetics

In other words, your character can be fully stacked, and the world can be cleared of the Fog of War if you have made progress in eliminating it during the Eternal Realm.

Everything That Doesn’t Carry Over to Diablo 4 Season 1

While a good chunk of your character will carry over to season 1 of Diablo 4, a few features won’t. Below is everything confirmed that won’t carry over to season 1 of Diablo 4.

Aspects in your Codex of Power

Currencies such as Gold, Red Dust, and Murmuring Obols

Upgrade materials such as Plants, Ores, Monster Parts, and Salvage

All items in the Stash

Players must start from scratch for all the bullet points mentioned above. This may seem bad, but all of them can be collected quickly, especially upgrade materials and currencies, which are obtained rapidly by playing through the game’s dungeons. With all the new content coming to season 1, you’ll be able to recover all of your lost progress reasonably quickly.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023