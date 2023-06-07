Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to get a mount in Diablo 4 but can’t due to having to complete the Donan’s Favor Quest? I can’t tell you the number of times I went to the Stable just to get hit with that annoying restricted access dialogue. Donan’s Favor quest is pretty straightforward, but figuring out how to start it is the real issue. Don’t worry — we have you covered. This guide will cover how to start Mount: Donan’s Favor quest in Diablo 4.

Where Can You Start the Mount: Donan’s Favor Quest in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, the Mount: Donan’s Favor quest is unavailable until players reach Act Four of Diablo 4’s main questline. This means that it is a requirement for players to complete Act One through Act Three, as these are the only ones available at the beginning of the game. Once all three of these are finished — players can then take steps to start the Mount: Donan’s Favor questline.

Once players reach Act Four, one must take a few more steps to get to the quest officially. Mount: Donan’s Favor quest becomes available after completing “A Master’s Touch” main quest, which is the second campaign quest of Act Four. Once this is done, the quest will officially begin.

How to Complete Mount: Donan’s Favor Quest in Diablo 4

Players must head to Kyovashad and speak to Stable Master Oskar at the town stables during the Mount: Donan’s Favor quest and mention, “I’m a friend of Donan’s. He said you could provide a horse.” This will complete the quest, rewarding you with experience points and a trusty mount to take on your travels. If you forget where Oskar’s Stable and Kyovashad are located — refer to my marker in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you decide you aren’t a fan of the mount you received from completing the quest, feel free to purchase other horses with gold at the Stable. If you are one of the lucky ones who pre-ordered the Diablo 4 deluxe edition, then any stable should now have the Temptation mount.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023