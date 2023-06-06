Which Act Should You Do First in Diablo 4?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you preparing for your long journey in Diablo 4? Before taking the leap into this incredible hellish world, knowing which act you should tackle is smart. Diablo 4 allows the player to choose between the first three acts right off the bat, and this alone can tempt players to head in the wrong direction. Good thing you came to this guide, as we will go over which act players should do first in Diablo 4.

Which Act Should You Choose First in Diablo 4?

After completing the introduction to Diablo 4, players will unlock the first part of Act One through Act Three. Similarly to other Diablo games, Act One will be the easiest out of Diablo 4’s Six Acts. So, if you want the most straightforward and fair gameplay experience, you should focus on Act One first. If you are one of the daring gamers looking for the most challenging experience, you should tackle Act Three first.

Each Act will take you into a different region of the map. Act One will take you to Fractured Peaks, Act Two will take you to Scosglen, and Act Three will take you into the Dry Steppes Region. The Dry Steppes region is the most brutal out of the three, hence why it is recommended to complete the Acts in the proper order.

All Six Acts Level Recommendations in Diablo 4

Below are all six Acts, including the Epilogue and the level recommendation for each. Inviting other players to your party is highly recommended if you decide to take on a higher level Act first.

Act One: A Cold and Iron Faith (Level recommendation 5)

Act Two: The Knife Twists Again (Level recommendation 10)

Act Three: The Making of Monsters (Level recommendation 15)

Act Four: A Gathering Storm (Level recommendation 20)

Act Five: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold (Level recommendation 25)

Act Six: Dance of the Makers (Level recommendation 30)

Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled (Level recommendation 35)

You will be in the endgame once you complete all of these acts. To prepare yourself for the more challenging acts of the game, complete as many side quests as you can along the way. Side quests can reward you with incredible gear and buffs that can make a massive difference in the later half of the game.

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023