Can You Log Out Mid-Dungeon in Diablo 4? Answered

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has an incredible amount of content to keep fans of the series busy. Whether you’re focusing on completing the main quests, finding legendary gear, or clearing out dungeons for secrets — it is essential to know when you can log out without losing precious progress. If you’re short on time while playing Diablo 4 and want to see if you can log out mid-dungeon, this guide has the answer.

Is it Possible to Log Out Mid-Dungeon in Diablo 4?

Unfortunately, the answer to whether you can log out mid-dungeon is no. If you find yourself short on time and must log out of Diablo 4 while in the middle of a dungeon, you will spawn at the most recent fast travel point the next time you boot up the game. This is a huge pain considering you will have to start the dungeon from scratch and fight all the enemies again, but on the bright side, all your experience points gained from the previous run will save.

Some dungeons in Diablo 4 are short, while others could take up to an hour before completion. With that in mind, make sure you have enough time on your hands and have the goal of completing a dungeon in one sitting so you don’t have to start from scratch on your next run. You don’t want to end up in my shoes, where I was distraught when I made it to the end of a dungeon but had to leave due to time constraints. This careless mistake prevented me from completing the dungeon and prolonged me from acquiring the reward.

There are times, though, when you might need to leave a dungeon due to being under-leveled or needing to upgrade armor. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to leave dungeons quickly and get back to the overworld.

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023