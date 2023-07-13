How to Target Farm Aspects and Uniques in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 is all about hunting down the rarest weapons and armor, such as legendaries and uniques. On top of that, Aspects can push your equipment even further, making your build as strong as it can get. If you are looking for a particular Aspect or Unique but can’t seem to find it — there’s a tool to increase your chances. Here is how you can target Aspects and Uniques in Diablo 4.

How to Target Uniques in Diablo 4

The easiest way to target Uniques in Diablo 4 is by using the Diablo 4 Target Farming tool. Each enemy in Diablo 4 has its own drop rate of dropping armor pieces for specific body parts, and this tool walks you through that fact. For example, if you are trying to target the Penitent Greaves — which are boots — the drowned enemy type has the highest chance of dropping boots, therefore, the highest chance of dropping Pentinent Greaves.

The Farming Tool also helps you decide which dungeon and location to farm depending on the unique you’re looking to acquire. Similar to the drop rates with enemies, locations also have their own drop rate for Unique armor pieces and weapons!

How to Use Diablo 4 Farming Tool

The Diablo 4 Farming Tool is the best way to target Uniques currently, and we will walk you through how to use it effectively.

First, you want to select the class you’re playing as and then which Unique you would like to target. After choosing the unique, the filter will show you the enemy types with the highest chance of dropping the Unique — where the more green plus signs mean the highest opportunity. On the right-hand side, it will also let you know which locations have a “high density” for the Unique.

I love this tool because it allows me to select more than one Unique at a time. The feature to choose more than one at a time has led me to complete my build at a faster rate, where each armor piece is now a Unique!

How to Target Aspects in Diablo 4

Targeting Aspects is a different story but follows the same process. Each Aspect is only allowed on specific armor parts, so you will want to target that armor type. For example, say you want to target the Edgemasters Aspect — an offensive Aspect. You would select as many offensive items in the Diablo 4 Farming Tool to increase your chances of getting a weapon that contains that Aspect.

Once you find the Aspect you’re looking for, you can extract the Aspect at the Occultist. Then, move the extracted Aspect to your desired weapon or armor piece. This feature is my favorite part of the game since it allows for remarkable customization.

Another way to target Aspects (not all) is to hover your cursor over a dungeon, and the game will tell you which Aspect will be rewarded to you upon completion.