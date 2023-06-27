How to Get the Penitent Greaves Unique Boots in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 does a lot of things right, especially the loot system. Players can explore Sanctuary’s world to find a variety of legendary weapons and armor — almost always providing something rewarding. The Penitent Greaves is a Unique Legendary armor piece that can be challenging to find, but with the right strategy, your luck will increase. If you are a Rogue looking to improve your overall damage, you’ll want to find the Penitent Greaves as soon as possible. This guide will cover how to get the Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4.

Where to Find the Penitent Greaves Unique Boots in Diablo 4

Players can find the Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4 by defeating World Bosses, fighting through Helltides, and completing Nightmare Dungeons. These three activities have the highest chance of dropping Unique armor and weapons. These activities become available once the player finishes the game’s main story and has completed the Capstone Dungeon. Beating the game and the Capstone Dungeon will unlock World Tier 3 — the difficulty where World Bosses, Helltides, and Nightmare Dungeons become available.

Players can still have luck finding Penitent Greaves in other areas of Sanctuary as well. The chances are lower, but it is still possible. The best way to increase the drop rate for Penitent Greaves is to unlock World Tier 4 — the highest difficulty in Diablo 4. Players can unlock World Tier 4 by completing the Capstone Dungeon in World Tier 3.

Penitent Greaves Effects in Diablo 4

Finding the Penitent Greaves will provide you with some great buffs. These Boots are based around Frost Damage and will cause frost trails to appear behind the player, increasing damage for all the enemies surrounding you. I found that this was great for crowd control and helped defend myself from enemies coming from behind me. The Penitent Greaves can be upgraded at the Blacksmith, increasing the potential damage even higher. These are the best boots for the Rogue Class in Diablo 4!

