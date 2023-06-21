How to Get the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has an addicting loop of acquiring legendary drops from defeating bosses and exploring the world of Sanctuary. The player’s primary goal is to get the best armor and weapons, increasing attack power and defense. One of the best weapons for the Necromancer is the Black River Scythe — a two-handed Scythe labeled as a unique legendary. If you want to get your hands on this amazing weapon, you have come to the right place. Here is how you can get the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4.

Where to Find the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4

Players can get the Black River Scythe in Diablo 4 from dungeons and Helltides in the Nightmare and Torment difficulties — World Tier 3 and 4, respectively. There are also chances for elite enemies and bosses to drop this unique weapon while playing in World Tier 3 and 4.

These two World Tier levels are the only ones that will drop high-leveled unique weapons, so players must unlock them to acquire the Black River Scythe. If you have yet to unlock World Tier 3 and 4, read further to discover how to enter these more challenging difficulties.

How to Unlock World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 in Diablo 4

Players can unlock World Tier 3 after defeating the main quest line and finishing the Capstone Dungeon. After the main story, the game will mark a Capstone Dungeon on your map, complete it and unlock World Tier 3 by heading to the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad.

Unlocking World Tier 4 follows the same premise. Players must complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in World Tier 3 to unlock Torment Difficulty (World Tier 4). The level recommendation is 70, so it may be wise to spend some extra time in World Tier 3 gaining experience points by using Sigils for Nightmare Dungeons and completing Helltides.

Once you unlock these two higher-leveled World Tiers, spend time in the dungeons and Helltides, and you may get lucky with a Black River Scythe drop.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023