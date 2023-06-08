Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has some of the best endgame content in the RPG genre. Finishing the primary campaign is just the start — leading you to the endgame filled with World Bosses, more challenging dungeons, better loot, and much more. Nightmare Dungeons are at the center of it and are where players will spend a good chunk of their time after the main questline is done. Nightmare Dungeons aren’t readily available right when the credits roll. To activate these dungeons, players need Nightmare Sigils. This guide will cover where to get Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4.

How to Find Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

Players must first complete the main quest line to start getting Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4. After completing all the Acts of the campaign, a list of post-game quests becomes available, including completing the Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad. Players must complete the Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier 3 (a more challenging difficulty), which offers Nightmare Dungeons as part of the game’s world. Switch the difficulty over to World Tier 3 once it becomes available, and then you can take the necessary steps to get Nightmare Sigils.

Next, head over to the Whispering Tree (who you encountered during Act 4), and this tree will task you with finding 10 Grim Favors. Find all of them — which appear with a marker on your map — and bring all ten back to the Whispering Tree. This will unlock a choice for you to choose between three caches, pick one, and a Nightmare Sigil will drop.

Now that you have a Nightmare Sigil, you can turn normal dungeons into Nightmare Dungeons. Nightmare Dungeons have challenging enemies that have high chances of dropping Nightmare Sigils for you — so grind through them, and you should have these Sigils in abundance in no time.

How to Use Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

When you are ready to use a Nightmare Sigil, you must head to the “Consumables” page in your inventory. Select the Nightmare Sigil and use it — causing a dungeon to change to a Nightmare Dungeon. The Nightmare Dungeon will have a different icon than the normal dungeons on your map, making it easier to find. Nightmare Sigils can apply a massive debuff to you and your party while in the Nightmare Dungeon, so preparing before making your way to it is wise.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023