Scattered Prisms is a new crafting item in Diablo 4 that can add sockets to your armor and weapons. Sockets are extremely helpful and can increase the amount of damage you put out while also lowering the amount of damage you take. Some gear doesn’t come with sockets — that is where Scattered Prisms come in. However, these items aren’t easy to find and require extra effort. Read on to find out how to get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4.

Where to Find Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

There are a couple of ways to get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4. The first way to get this rare item is to find Treasure Goblins around the world’s map and inside dungeons. These Treasure Goblins are extremely rare, but you’ll know when you have encountered one, as they are pretty easy to spot. They are agile and don’t damage the player, but killing them could lead them to drop a Scattered Prism. Out of 5 Treasure Goblins I have found, only two dropped a Scattered Prism, so it is important to remember that it is not guaranteed.

Note: Treasure Goblins spawn at random and are impossible to farm.

The second method to get Scattered Prisms is by defeating World Bosses. World Bosses are infamously difficult and can only be spotted around the game’s map after completing Diablo 4 main questline. At the time of writing, there are only three World Bosses across the map: Avarice, Ashava, and Wandering Death.

While defeating World Bosses will be more challenging than defeating Treasure Goblins — the drop rate for Scattered Prisms is higher than the latter. World Bosses appear at certain times in specific locations, so once they are about to spawn, the game will notify you so you have enough time to prepare and make your way to their location. Remember, though, these only become available after completing the main quest for Diablo 4.

How to Use Scattered Prisms

To use Scattered Prisms, all you need to do is head to any Jeweler in the game. Jewelers are usually found in large city areas such as Kyovashad and readily become available after reaching level 20. Here you can spend your Scattered Prisms for extra sockets on your gear and weapon, making them stronger and higher buffs than before!

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023