Diablo 4 World Boss Spawn Time Schedule: Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death Locations

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The best Diablo 4 experience starts once players beat the main quest line. The endgame focuses on players finding legendary loot and taking on harder dungeons and World Bosses. World Bosses are challenging beasts that spawn on a rotating schedule and drop some of the rarest and most valuable items in the game. This guide will cover the World Bosses’ locations and their schedule in Diablo 4.

All World Boss Spawn Time and Locations in Diablo 4

World Bosses spawn every six hours in Diablo 4, leading to up to four spawns daily. For example, say Avarice spawned at 1:30 PM; the next spawn for a World Boss will be at 7:30 PM. Pinpointing the exact times for the spawns of each World Boss is difficult as they tend to switch up as the days go on. These time switch-ups aren’t drastic and are usually a 15-minute difference from the day before at most — but this is just from my experience.

That said, the game will give you a heads-up and a notification 30 minutes before the World Boss spawns — giving you enough time to prepare and gather a team for the fight.

World Boss Locations in Diablo 4

Three World Bosses in Diablo 4 are known: Wandering Death, Ashava, and Avarice. Each of these bosses will require a lot of skill and preparation before challenging them to a fight. Below are the locations these World Bosses will spawn on the 6-hour rotation.

World Boss Locations Ashava, The Pestilent The Crucible in Fractured Peaks, Caen Adar in Scosglen, Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes, or Fields of Desecration in Hawezar. Avarice, The Gold Cursed Seared Basin in Kehjistan, Caen Adar in Scosglen, Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes, or Fields of Desecration in Hawezar. Wandering Death, Death Given Life The Crucible in Fractured Peaks, Caen Adar in Scosglen, Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes, or Fields of Desecration in Hawezar.

There is no way to determine where the World Bosses will spawn on a given day — but a marker will appear when they are available, giving you enough time to fast-travel and make your way to their location. It is important to remember that players won’t be able to take these World Bosses on until they have completed all Diablo 4 Acts.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023