A nightmare for those not looking to engage it, the Mega Abomination can be considered both the hardest Special Zombie to kill MW3 Zombies as well as one of the mode’s most rewarding enemies.

But where exactly can the gigantic creature spawn? And is it possible to find it outside of the Tier 3 zone? Here are all Mega Abomination spawn locations in MW3 Zombies.

All Mega Abomination Spawn Locations in MW3 Zombies

The Mega Abomination can spawn in seven different locations within the High-threat zone in MWZ, with three of them being located in Zone F4 (by the center of Old Town), one in Zone E5, one in Zone F5, and two in Zone G4. The Special Zombie cannot spawn anywhere else.

Like most things in Zombies, the only way to know in which of the above spots the Mega Abominations available during your deployment spawned can be done by heading to each of them respectively. You can check out the exact in-map locations of each of the mentioned spawn points below, courtesy of Warzonetacmap.online.

Image: Warzonetacmap.online

It is also possible to locate the juiced-up zombie automatically by accepting a Mega Abomination Bounty Contract. Killing the enemy without accepting the contract will only reward you with Essence.

How to Easily Kill the Mega Abomination in MWZ

I was able to easily kill the Mega Abomination on a few occasions by using the Juggernaut Killstreak to tank the damage dealt by the zombies surrounding the creature while also dealing massive damage to it. If you bring a team featuring 2+ Juggernauts, the fight can be over in under one minute.

You can also kill the Mega Abomination quickly by embushing it and then making use of a few Sentry Guns. Only attempt to do this if part of a three-operator squad.

How to Get the Juggernaut and Sentry Gun Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You can get the Sentry Gun Killstreak in MWZ by purchasing it for 2,000 Essence from the Buy Stations located on both the Medium and the High-threat zones of the Urzikstan map. The Juggernaut Killstreak, on the other hand, can be purchased for 10,000 Essence from the Buy Stations located in the High-threat zone.

It is also possible to get the Killstreaks as rare rewards for completing contracts or as loot, although the chances of that happening are slim.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023