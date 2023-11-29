What Does the Gold Skull Do in MW3 Zombies?

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have been playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you may have picked up a Gold Skull but aren’t sure what to do with it. We have you covered, as this guide will explain everything you need to know about the Gold Skull in MWZ.

How to Use the Gold Skull in MW3 Zombies

Simply put, the Gold Skull is a legendary item in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that can be sold at Buy Stations for 5,000 Essence. From personal experience, this is an item with the highest selling value out of the entire mode.

Outside of selling the Gold Skull, there is no purpose in keeping it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t grant you any special powers or abilities. Instead, it is just a way to quickly make a ton of Essence, allowing you to purchase more Pack-a-Punch, wall weapons, and other necessities.

How to Get the Gold Skull in MWZ

Players can get the Gold Skull item by defeating the Stormcaller boss located in Aether Storms. Upon defeating this challenging boss, the Gold Skull will fall to the ground, allowing you to pick it up and add it to your inventory. According to the Call of Duty community on Reddit, it is a guaranteed drop and is hard to miss.

Related: All MW3 Zombies Hidden Cache Locations

How to Beat the Stormcaller Boss in MWZ

You must come prepared to increase your chances of defeating the Stormcaller boss in MWZ and get the Gold Skull. You can do this by upgrading your guns to level 3 Pack-a-Punch, loading up on ammo, and ensuring you have the entire squad of players with you for backup.

The Stormcaller has aggressive melee attacks that deal significant damage, so be prepared to avoid those as best you can. Also, it is essential to remember that Aether Storms are filled with high-level zombies, so you must deal with them during the boss fight while keeping an eye on the Stormcaller. Stay on the move, sprinting side to side, killing zombies, and landing hits at the Stormcaller when you find an opening.

Bring field upgrades that can help with crowd control, such as Tesla Storm, making the hordes of zombies within the Aether Storm more manageable.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023