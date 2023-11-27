All MW3 Zombies Hidden Cache Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has a ton of offerings and methods players can use to get equipped once their boots hit the ground. In MW3 Zombies, there are Hidden Cache locations you can track down with surprisingly solid weapons inside, so here’s how to find them!

What Are All the Hidden Cache Locations in MW3 Zombies?

Hidden Cache locations are cylindrical containers buried in the ground often in grassy areas found all over the map in MW3 Zombies. Even in Threat Zone 1 areas you can often find Uncommon or Rare guns and other helpful equipment like a Gas Mask inside. If you’re starting with a Common weapon or are going in unarmed such as for farming Tier 3 contracts, this is a great option to beef up your arsenal.

If you want specifics on each region, we’ve got you covered there. Below you can click the following links to find Hidden Cache locations in the following portions of the MW3 Zombies map:

Table of Contents

Threat Zone 1 Hidden Caches in MWZ

While these are the most accessible in the Zombies mode, don’t scoff at their contents, as you’ll often find them to be better rewarded than most other similar types of cache in the region. The northeast and northern portions of the map are the most plentiful, but the small island east of Shahin Manor is one of the most hassle-free locations if you’re looking for a lucky pull!

Threat Zone 2 Hidden Caches in MWZ

These are often even more rewarding than Threat Zone 1 caches, with rare, even epic pulls including killstreak rewards. If you’re early in a run and need some good gear, hop over to Zone 2, particularly the area of Zaravan Suburbs or Low Town for some potentially great loot!

Threat Zone 3 Hidden Cache Locations in MW3 Zombies

While these boast potentially the greatest loot, be extra careful cache-hunting in Zone 3 for obvious reasons. There are far more terrifying and deadly enemies that are simply too angry to die and they want to take you down with them here, so consider quick and safe methods of entry like a Redeploy Drone.

I chose to include Zone 2’s spot near the bridge on the north of this minimap because of how dangerously close it is and how you’ll likely draw Zone 3 enemy aggro while searching.

The Hidden Caches are a fantastic asset and rarely disappoint. Be wary while hunting near Popov Power, enemy mercs may ruin your day, but if you find the nearby cache, you’ll likely turn the tables against any nearby foe!

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023